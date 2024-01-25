Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Funding ‘Stand Up To Jewish Hate’ Ad During Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will air a “Stand Up To Jewish Hate” Super Bowl ad through his non-profit, and there may not be a better time for him to do so.

Kraft has run ads like this before. However, after the Hamas terrorist attacks in October, there’s been an undeniable spike in anti-semitism around the globe.

There has always been your standard anti-Israel lunatics like, oh, I don’t know, Roger Waters. However, the most recent conflict has emboldened others to spout that kind of nonsense with relative impunity.

So, Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is fighting the good fight while places like Harvard sit on their hands and do nothing.

“With the horrific rise in Jewish hate and all hate across our nation, we must stand up and take urgent action now,” Kraft said in a statement.

“For the first time, FCAS will air an emotive ad during the Super Bowl, football’s ultimate championship game which brings people of all backgrounds together, to showcase examples of how people can #StandUptoJewishHate and inspire more people to join the fight against all hate.”

According to The New York Post, Kraft’s foundation first partnered with the NFL for the “Stand Up To Jewish Hate” campaign. This was launched in direct response to Kanye West’s public implosion.

“We’ve seen the level of Jewish hate skyrocket in America,” Foundation to Combat Antisemitism president Tara Levine said in a statement. “For us, the importance of being able to get that message out, to deliver that action on the largest scale and the largest stage possible, was critical for us.”

This is clearly an initiative that means a lot to Robert Kraft. According to The Wall Street Journal, Kraft matched a $100 million donation to the foundation last December

