Robert Griffin III Says Packers Don’t Have ‘The Gonads’ To Bench Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers – Aaron Rodgers situation is an interesting one, to put it mildly. But Robert Griffin III thinks Green Bay will take the ‘easy’ way out because nobody in the building has any “gonads.”

Rodgers is dealing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand and picked up a rib injury during Green Bay’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Shutting down Rodgers, even if it’s just for a few weeks, seems like an easy decision given his injuries and the fact that the Packers are 4-8, and their hopes of making the playoffs are non-existent.

But then again, we’re talking about Aaron Rodgers here. This is a four-time league MVP signed to a $150 million contract who is going to retire much sooner than later.

Upsetting Rodgers – who is already frustrated beyond belief – isn’t an ideal scenario if you’re the Packers even though it makes sense to bench him.

This is the point RG3 made while explaining head coach Matt LaFleur or anyone else in the Green Bay offices has the courage to sit Rodgers down.

“The Packers should play Jordan Love but I don’t think they will. I don’t think there’s anybody in that building that has the gonads to tell Aaron Rodgers he needs to sit down for the time being,” Griffin III said. “The best thing for the organization is to find out over the next five games whether Jordan Love is the quarterback of the future. I don’t think they’ll do that.”

“Jordan Love looked great when he came in the game in the fourth quarter, but Aaron Rodgers, if he can physically play, he’s going to go out there and say. ‘Listen, this is my team and I want to continue to do it,'” Griffin continued.

On tonight’s Monday Night Football countdown, @RGIII had some thoughts on the #Packers quarterback situation.



“I think the Packers should play Jordan Love, but I don’t think they will. I don’t think there’s anybody in that building that has the gonads to tell Aaron Rodgers.” pic.twitter.com/ZhmStgwq2W — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) November 29, 2022

Love has appeared in just three games this season for the Packers completing 12-of-18 passes for 186 yards and a single touchdown.

The 24-year-old has been tabbed as ‘the future’ in Green Bay since the team surprisingly drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s hard to know if Love is a future the Packers want, however, given the fact that he hardly ever sees the field.