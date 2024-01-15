Robert Griffin III Calls For Deion Sanders To Replace Mike McCarthy As Cowboys’ Coach In Astoundingly Dumb Rant

Videos by OutKick

Just minutes after the Green Bay Packers’ destruction of the Dallas Cowboys was made official on Sunday evening, Robert Griffin III called for Dallas to fire Mike McCarthy and hire Deion Sanders as his replacement.

RG3 has turned into nothing but a hot take machine since joining the media world. Him calling for McCarthy’s job while going to bat for Sanders isn’t at all surprising, but the former Heisman Trophy winner truly outdid himself this time around.

Most would agree that changes on multiple levels need to take place in Dallas. The Cowboys running it back with that coaching staff and that same personnel after being embarrassed at home in what was arguably the team’s best chance of making a Super Bowl run in my 31 years on Earth would be beyond comprehension.

So too would be hiring Sanders, who has coached as many NFL games as I have. Griffin knows how ridiculous his take is, at least I hope he does. But he simply doesn’t care because talking Coach Prime gets others talking.

“You need coach Prime. That’s right, Deion Sanders, Coach Prime. Coach Prime knows how to win in Dallas. He knows what it takes to have a championship mindset. He knows how to hold guys accountable. And he is a culture changer,” Griffin said with a straight face.

“Look at what he did at Jackson State going 27-6. He completely changed the culture there at that HBCU and he goes to Colorado and he changed the mindset there. And it’s not just that. Coach Prime is also going to bring you your quarterback of the future. Yeah, that’s right, Shedeur Sanders.”

“No coach will make Jerry Jones more money than Coach Prime. Deion Sanders will have the Dallas Cowboys high-stepping towards the Lombardi in no time,” he continued.

So, not only does Griffin want Deion in Dallas, but he wants his son Shedeur to come with him too as if the Cowboys are a middle school team where a dad coaches his little boy and makes him the star of the show.

Griffin’s point about Sanders’ success as the head coach at Jackson State is more than valid. He worked magic at the HBCU, but it’s awfully convenient he didn’t mention what he accomplished at Colorado, which was going 4-8 in year one and finishing dead last in the Pac 12.

Beyond the fact that Sanders is in no way, shape, or form qualified to be a head coach in the NFL at this point, let’s not forget that Jerry Jones owns the Cowboys. Jones very much likes to be the face of the franchise, but all that would disappear the moment Sanders walked into the building.

Jerry’s World could not hold the egos of Sanders and Jones under the same roof.