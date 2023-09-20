Robert De Niro Is Reportedly Bringing ‘Taxi Driver’ Character Travis Bickle For Uber Ad Campaign

Videos by OutKick

Martin Scorcese’s legendary film Taxi Driver was released 47 years ago. Now, the film’s star Rober De Niro is reportedly going to reprise his role as the film’s protagonist, anti-hero Travis Bickle.

The Sun reports that De Niro — who is 80 years old — is expected to recreate the “You talkin’ to me?” scene from the film in an upcoming Uber ad. This was shot last week in London.

There’s no word on when these ads will start airing. That said, if that doesn’t sound like the makings of a Super Bowl commercial, I don’t know what does.

They booked a big-name star to reprise an iconic character for no reason other than they could.

Of course, Travis Bickle was a taxi driver and Uber put some taxi drivers out of business so maybe there is some laugh fodder in there. It’s also funny to think that Travis Bickle isn’t the dude you’d want as your Uber driver anyway.

That’d be like opening a restaurant and then getting Anthony Hopkins to play Hannibal Lecter in your TV spot.

This is just one of the ad campaigns De Niro has picked up in recent years, and according to The New York Post, that could be thanks to his multiple divorces over the years. He has also done spots for the UK’s Warburton’s Bread, Santander Bank, American Express and Kia Motors.

Rupert Pupkin is one of Robert De Niro’s many characters that would be perfect for commercial work. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

De Niro Has Plenty More Characters That Could Be Used In Commercials

If Bob (that’s what people who work with him call him) is going to be dusting off the classics, he’s got lots to choose from.

Young Vito Corleone from The Godfather Part II. Jake La Motta from Raging Bull. Jimmy Conway from Goodfellas. Jack Byrnes from Meet The Parents.

All of them seem like they could be woven into some kind of TV spot for De Niro to sell out with. I mean, some houseboat dealership needs to book him to play Max Cady. It’s so perfect I can’t believe it hasn’t been done.

Personally, I want to see De Niro bring back Rupert Pupkin for a commercial. I don’t know what it could be for. I just think an octagenarian Rupert Pupkin could be the funniest/saddest/most unsettling thing ever. That’s fitting because that’s what The King of Comedy was.

If we can use AI to bring back grouchy Jerry Lewis (which was just normal Jerry Lewis) as Jerry Langford, that’s even better.

