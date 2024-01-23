Rob Schneider Will Not Fly With United Airlines’ DEI Pilots, You Don’t Have To Either

Videos by OutKick

Hiring some anchor at MSNBC to meet a diversity quota is one thing. Sure, it is abhorrent. But no one is truly in danger if someone unqualified gets to shout DNC talking points on a fading television network because of his or her race.

The same cannot be said about airline services.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently vowed to implement his version of the Rooney Rule, requiring the company to interview and hire women and people of color, no matter their qualifications.

“One of the things we do is, for every job, when we do an interview, we require women and people of color to be involved in the interview process, bringing people in early in their careers as well and giving them those opportunities, uh, and creating a stronger bench,” said Kirby.

This week, comedian Rob Schneider blamed Kirby’s allegiance to DEI for a near-fatal accident during one of United’s flights late in 2022.

Schneider posted the following message on X:

Dear Scott Kirby CEO @UnitedAirlines and Drag Queen practitioner,

I regret to inform you that I will no longer allow my family to fly on your airline as you have clearly placed “diversity” of pilot hiring above safety of passengers and crew. As evidenced by the near aviation… — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 22, 2024

“Dear Scott Kirby CEO @UnitedAirlines and Drag Queen practitioner, I regret to inform you that I will no longer allow my family to fly on your airline as you have clearly placed “diversity” of pilot hiring above safety of passengers and crew. As evidenced by the near aviation catastrophe of UA Boeing 777 flight 1722 from Maui to San Francisco Dec 18th 2023, where your diverse but incompetent flight crew didn’t know which flaps were causing its near disastrous dissent, coming within 750 feet of killing every one aboard your United Airline.”

“I cannot tell you how many @UnitedAirlines employees have personally thanked me for my valid criticism of your careless and life threatening leadership. I look forward to your swift dismissal by UA’s board of directors before your inane actions cause the deaths of hundreds of men, women and children. After your inevitable firing you can get back to your true passion, your Drag Queen performances. Sincerely yours, Rob Schneider Former 1K United Airline frequent flyer.”

Schneider references the incident in which a United Boeing 777-200 plummeted around 1500 feet after take-off, leveling out only 775 feet above the Pacific Ocean.

A United Airlines spokesman told FOX Business after the incident that an investigation revealed the pilots involved needed “additional training.”

Flight training that is; not diversity training.

You control the marketplace

Of course, United will not go under if it loses the services of the Schneider family.

But Schneider’s comments could jumpstart a ripple effect, in which passengers stop flying on United planes until it re-prioritizes hiring the best pilots for safety purposes.

The year 2023 proved that the average American consumer still controls the marketplace.

The debasing of Bud Light, Disney, and Target proved that you do not answer to major corporations like United Airlines. Major corporations answer to you.

That includes United Airlines.

United is just as vulnerable as Bud Light, Disney, and Target –three brands we previously considered invincible.

Consumers do not have to put up with companies that dismiss their interests in favor of political gain– particularly when those messages put the consumer in danger.

And positioning someone to operate an airplane because they were born with the skin color of the week is, inherently, dangerous.

It should not be allowed.

No honest person would sign up to be flown by a DEI hire, including the CEOs enforcing diversity policies.

Like Scott Kirby.

Alas, don’t fly with United if you don’t feel safe with United. There are other airlines. If you don’t feel safe with them either, then drive.

You have options.

This isn’t cancel culture. No one is calling for United to be punished for their speech.

Rather, Schneider is warning about the risks of putting your life in the hands of an unqualified pilot in the name of diversity.