Rob McElhenney Is Watching Eagles-Bucs On His Phone During The Emmy Awards

Creator and star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Rob McElhenney is a die-hard Eagles fan. However, their Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coincides with the Emmy Awards, apparently.

I say “apparently” because I just learned that the Emmy Awards are happening on Monday night. There’s really no reason to watch any Hollywood awards show at this point, since they decided that rewarding “diversity and inclusion” is more important than, you know, rewarding good, hard work.

So, in that vein, shame on McElhenney for attending the awards on the day of a Philadelphia Eagles playoff game.

Actors Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney pose for photos during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

But, he does produce a highly-popular TV show that generally attacks PC culture, so props there.

Because of that, I wouldn’t expect the show to actually win any Emmy Awards. Always Sunny has been nominated three times — always for “Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or A Variety Program,” which is apparently a thing — but never won.

How could they? The entire starring cast is white.

McElhenney did win an award for Welcome To Wrexham, which is about soccer, so that makes more sense.

I digress.

Rob McElhenney is married to Always Sunny co-star, Kaitlin Olson. She posted a selfie where her husband is watching the Eagles game on his phone during the awards show. Well, technically the pregame show, but we assume he’ll watch the game, too.

I’ve written before that I’m never going to pass up an opportunity to add an Always Sunny clip in an article, and I’m not going to do it now.

I love the scene where Dennis complains about taxes being too high until he learns the money is going to a new practice facility for the Eagles. Comedy gold.

Go Birds!