Rob Manfred Doubles Down On Criticism Of A’s Fans

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is doubling down on making fun of Oakland A’s fans.

The A’s potential relocation to Las Vegas has been a contentious subject over the past few weeks.

Longtime Oakland fans have been frustrated with ownership, while Manfred and team executives have moved to secure public funding in Nevada.

In mid-June, A’s fans staged a “reverse boycott,” demanding owner John Fisher sell the team.

Manfred responded afterwards, sarcastically referring to the 28,000+ fans as “almost an average Major League Baseball crowd.”

Many were upset with his response, believing it was dismissive and condescending.

As part of MLB’s London series currently underway, Manfred was asked about his comments and thoughts on relocation.

While he addressed the disappointment with his seemingly snide remark, he once again took the opportunity to defend ownership and criticize fans.

PHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 15: Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks to the media during the Spring Training Cactus League Media Day at Arizona Biltmore on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

A’s Fans Reverse Boycott Not Enough To Sway Manfred

Manfred claimed that his comment about A’s fans was “taken out of context.” But more pointedly, he explained that “one night doesn’t change a decade worth of inaction.”

“My comment about Oakland was that I feel sorry for the fans, that it was my initial and — preference that we find a solution in Oakland,” Manfred said Friday. “The comment that I made about the fans on a particular night was taken out of context of those two larger remarks: I feel sorry for the fans. We hate to move. We did everything we could possibly do to keep the club in Oakland. Unfortunately, one night doesn’t change a decade worth of inaction.”

Manfred’s correct in that one “reverse boycott” night doesn’t make up for years of poor attendance.

But he’s wrong to once again go after Oakland fans.

Team ownership has done little to nothing to show A’s fans they’re serious about making improvements and investing in the team.

So why should they show up?

There’s a tendency in the sports world to believe that fans are obligated to show up regardless of the product on the field. But just like any other product, if it’s not worth buying, people won’t.

Manfred’s job is to defend and be the public face of ownership. But it’s hard to defend the open hostility towards fans.

Team owners could have worked harder to secure private financing and chose not to. But Manfred won’t criticize them, since they pay his salary.

And so the A’s will likely head to Vegas permanently. Or at least until Vegas locals also realize John Fisher has no interest in anything other than increasing profits.