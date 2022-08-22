Rob Gronkowski Sizes Up Tom Brady, Aaron Donald For Potential MMA Bout

Recently retired tight end Rob Gronkowski entertained the idea of stepping into the Octagon against NFL stars past and present including Tom Brady, Aaron Donald and a handful of others. And as Gronk sees it, more often than not, he’d be the last-man standing.

“Yes,” a smiling Gronkowski responded when asked if he could beat former teammate Tom Brady in an MMA fight. The 33-year-old tight end was answering NFL-laced MMA questions Saturday evening ahead of ESPN’s “Gronkcast” which aired during UFC 278.

After Brady, Gronk was asked about about squaring up with three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald. His response, a simple, “Nah.”

.@RobGronkowski decided which NFL players he could beat in a UFC Octagon 😂👊 Stream #UFC278 with The Gronks TONIGHT on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/9Eaf451BCo pic.twitter.com/ZRYZhJiURc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 20, 2022

After admitting to a likely loss, the 6’6, 250-plus pound Gronkowski quickly predicted he’d be back on the winning side of things once presented with his next hypothetical opponent, former Bucs teammate Mike Evans.

“Yes. Sorry Mike,” Gronkowski said of squaring off with Tampa’s wide receiver.

Evans Wasn’t The Only Former Teammate To Have Gronk Feeling Confident

After confidently dismissing his former Buccaneer offensive mates, Gronk turned his attention to another ex-teammate, this time from New England.

“Julian Edelman,” asked the ESPN interviewer. Obviously intrigued, Gronk shot back: “Ohh. He’s boxer ripped. So he’s good at boxing but not MMA so, yeah, I can take him down.”

Up next, Seattle’s muscle-bound receiver, DK Metcalf. “Oh, he’s a freak. But, yeah,” Gronkowski confidently responded.

Gronk, who later in the evening confirmed a bombshell story from UFC president Dana White that said Brady and Gronkowski were planning to team up with the Raiders before joining Tampa Bay in 2020, was asked about squaring up with one last NFL player – Vince Wilfork, another former New England teammate.

Wilfork, who retired in 2017, was listed at 6’2 and more than 325 pounds during his playing career. The burly defensive lineman, like Donald, would admittedly give Gronkowski more than he could handle.

“Oh no, no, no,” Gronkowski said, shaking his head at the thought of stepping into the Octagon with big Vince.

Let the Rob Gronkowski UFC rumors commence!

