Rob Gronkowski Shows Off Kicking Skills, Nudging Bucs Fans On Return To Action

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are desperate for pass-catchers and would love to have the historically dominant Rob Gronkowski back on the offense.

Unfortunately, Gronk’s still technically retired and seemingly only entertaining a return to football if it means kicking field goals.

Over the weekend, Gronkowski joined TMZ sports personality Mojo Muhtadi on a trip to Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, to meet with a team of young Pop Warner players.

Gronkowski: Starting Kicker?

Rather than showcasing the catching abilities that made him arguably the best tight end in NFL history, Gronkowski lined up for field goals and managed to knock one through the uprights.

The video was featured on TMZ Sports:

Yes, Gronkowski is now a kicker; so if you’re a team desperate for someone to boot extra points only, give him a call.

Still in great shape to play the game at 33, Gronkowski and his athleticism manage to tease Bucs fans about a potential return to the field, even as the season (and Tampa’s odds of a deep postseason run) dissipates.

At 5-6, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are holding onto a slim division lead in the NFC South and will have to walk away with a win Monday night against the New Orleans Saints if they want a shot at the postseason.

With Brady having a hellish season on and off the field, Gronk would be doing the GOAT a major solid if he came out of retirement.

Earlier in the season, Gronk had reportedly received interest from the Philadelphia Eagles to step out of retirement.

Has Gronk played his final snap in the League? Let us know.