Road Teams Can Win Tonight in College Basketball

We were able to manage to grab the two larger plays last night, but the smaller ones I had didn’t come through for us so it wasn’t a great night. College basketball has kind of gone that way for me this season, but overall, I always prefer to win the main plays as opposed to the smaller mentions. I am looking forward to a few of the bigger-named teams playing today.

Arizona vs. USC, 11:00 ET

This one might be a bit too late for me to watch, but I’ll hopefully wake up with a bit more funding in my bank account. Arizona is one of the top teams in the country with a 24-5 record but their opponent tonight won’t be a cakewalk. USC has a 21-8 record and has won their past four games. Being at home also helps them quite a bit. Arizona did win the first game by 15 when they played earlier this season and you’d think that the line should be a bit higher, but that has more to do with how Arizona has been playing. Arizona has lost two of their past four games and probably shouldn’t have lost either of those games. They were taken down by Arizona State in a very close game. Will this be a rebound, or will they continue to stumble? USC struggles to defend the 3-point ball and that’s one of the edges that Arizona should have in this game. On the other side, the Wildcats are a good defensive team in the mid-range and that’s where USC is getting about a third of their offense. I’ll take Arizona -2 in this game.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin, 9:00 ET

Purdue has been a very frustrating team for me this season. I was all-in on the Zach Edey train, but they’ve lost three of their past four games. They were once again taken down by Indiana and something just seems off with the Purdue offense. I never thought they were one-dimensional, but right now they do seem that way. Wisconsin played well in their last matchup, but they ultimately lost in overtime to Michigan. They’ve really struggled in conference games this season, but they still have an outside chance to make the tournament with a nice run in the Big10 tournament. No one will really be able to stop Edey though. If Wisconsin wants to win this, they will need to create turnovers and they’ve done a really nice job of getting steals this year. Purdue hasn’t been great on the road, and this is a big game for Wisconsin. However, if Purdue can manage to get some production from their guards and limit the number of steals allowed, they should cover this low spread. I’m going to back the Boilermakers at -4.

As usual, I’ll share a couple of the other plays that I like. Wichita State and Houston should go over the 133 total that they have in their game. Houston is obviously a really good team but I think Wichita State is good enough to get the points needed to contribute to this over. I also like Central Florida and Temple to go over 134.5. Their paces aren’t the highest, but I think the offenses are good enough to score with regularity.

