‘Road House’ Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor Looks Shockingly Great: TRAILER

The “Road House” remake with Jake Gyllenhaal looks surprisingly solid.

I’m sure I’m preaching to the converted here, but the original 1989 film with Patrick Swayze is an all-time classic.

It’s a legendary example of 1980s cinema at its finest. It was whacky, fun, violent, entertaining and didn’t take itself too seriously.

You simply don’t see too many movies like that made these days. It’s unfortunate, but it’s true.

Furthermore, I’m not a huge fan of remakes. Remember when Swayze’s amazing 1984 “Red Dawn” got a remake? It was atrocious and unwatchable.

It’s a cautionary tale about what happens when a remake goes off the rails. Well, what is going to happen with “Road House”?

Let’s dig in.

“Road House” trailer drops.

The plot of the remake with Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor is simply described as, “In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.”

Pretty straightforward and to the point. So, is it going to be awful? Will fans hate it? We only have the trailer, but I will admit that it looks much better than you might expect.

Smash the play button, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think? I’m actually shocked by how awesome it looks. Again, I can’t stress enough that it’s only a trailer.

It’s foolish to ever completely buy in because of a trailer. Matthew McConaughey’s “Serenity” had one of the best trailers ever made, and it’s perhaps the worst film in the history of Hollywood.

“Road House” with Jake Gyllenhaal drops March 21 on Amazon. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Always be cautious, but I must admit this movie looks awesome. Gyllenhaal busting skulls as a rough around the edges bouncer and McGregor as the bad guy has me sold.

How could you not be? Even if McGregor isn’t an elite actor – he’s not – I’m sure the legendary UFC star will have no problem pulling off the villain persona……given his history in the MMA world.

You can catch “Road House” starting March 21 on Amazon. Sign me up for this one, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.