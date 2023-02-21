Road Dogs Bark in College Basketball Tonight

Videos by OutKick

One step forward, at least one step back, if not two. That’s kind of been the process this year with college basketball plays for Outkick. We had a couple of good articles in a row and then yesterday I lost the two main plays but won the two smaller plays that I shared. Overall, it was a losing day and that isn’t what I’m looking for.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech, 7:00 ET

Miami is having a really good year. I was right about them beating Wake Forest and covering on Saturday and now I think they are being undervalued in a game against Virginia Tech. Miami has some very good and athletic guards that can get out into transition and win the game for them. The biggest issue is if their defense will be able to stop Virginia Tech. I don’t think that Virginia Tech is that good of a team, and their record indicates they will probably make the tournament but could be one of the bubble teams. They are just 16-11 on the year and struggling in conference play. They’ve alternated wins and losses over the past five games. I do think that Virginia Tech has a bit of an edge playing at home once again. Miami did beat Virginia Tech earlier this season at home and won by nine. I don’t think the edge is that much better for Virginia Tech at home. I’m taking Miami +2 in the game.

Marquette vs. Creighton, 8:30 ET

We have a matchup between two ranked teams in the nation. Marquette comes in as the 10th-ranked team in the nation and sports a 21-6 record. Creighton is coming on strong this season as well with a 19th-ranked squad for the year with an 18-9 record for the year. They did have a matchup earlier in the season and Marquette took that game down, but both teams have improved since then. Creighton has lost just one game over their past ten and it was a really close game as well – a double overtime loss. Marquette has gone 8-2 in their past ten. Both losses were on the road and only one was a bad final score. I think this is going to be a very close matchup. I will mention that one of Creighton’s best players was missing in the first game between the two of them. He is back for this game and it could make a big difference. However, I think Marquette is coached well enough to realize it and will have strategized for his presence. I’ll take Marquette +5.5 in a game I think will be rather close.

There are once again a few plays I like that I also want to share with you here. I think that Pitt should take down Georgia Tech with ease tonight and I got them at 11.5 I’d be comfortable with them up to 13.5. I also think that Indiana and Michigan State go over 136.5 total that they have tonight. Both have good offenses and their defenses can be exploited in various ways.

