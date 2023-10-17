More ‘Fear Street’ Movies Are Likely, And That’s Great News For Entertainment Fans

Videos by OutKick

More “Fear Street” movies might be on the way.

Netflix took the entertainment world by storm when it released three “Fear Street” movies in summer 2021. All the films were released on three consecutive weekends, and it was one of the coolest streaming events in a very long time.

I watched every single one immediately when they dropped on Friday night. The popcorn was buttered, the beer was cold and all three films were great horror experiences as viewers watched an epic story unfold over three time periods.

Now, it sounds like there are definitely more “Fear Street” movies on the way, according to creator R.L. Stine.

R.L. Stine teases more “Fear Street” movies.

There’s long been whispers that Netflix wouldn’t stop with the three original horror movies. Given the insane success of the original trilogy, more movies makes sense. It sounds like that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

“I’ve done everything you can think of and it’s all so far beyond what I ever dreamed. When we started out I said, ‘Let’s do two or three [Goosebumps books].’ I never dreamed that it would last this long. It’s all a big surprise to me. I’m excited to have a new TV show going [Disney+’s Goosebumps] and we’ll probably do more Fear Street movies too, and you know, that’s a thrill for me,” Stine said during an interview with Rolling Stone (via ComingSoon.net).

This is great news for entertainment and horror fans.

The “Fear Street” trilogy was the best horror entertainment fans saw come out of Hollywood in several years.

It perfectly balanced the horror, violence and blood with levity and some entertaining humor. That’s almost impossible for a horror film to pull off.

Horror films generally have to pick a side. The movie is either serious and dark loaded with gore or it’s funny and doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s almost impossible to split it down the middle.

Yet, that’s what Netflix did with three movies based on R.L. Stine’s work. I can’t praise them enough. All three – especially the first two – are amazing films that are perfect for the spooky time of year that is Halloween.

Now, Stine says more films are likely. That’s great news for anyone who enjoys solid entertainment. Let’s hope they get here sooner than later because we can use all the good movies we can get.