RIP Feminism: Wyoming Judge Puts Nail In Coffin | Tomi Lahren

A beast of a biological man, Artemis Langford, scored a major pervert victory after a Wyoming District Court Judge ruled the women – ya know the real women – of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority couldn’t prevent Langford from living in their sorority house.

This, despite their claims of Artemis – a 6’2” giant – having a visible erection around the ladies, despite their claims that Artemis would sneak photos of them at slumber parties, despite the fact that “trans” Artemis is a heterosexual with a sexual interest in women and a Tinder profile seeking to match with women.

This isn’t just a miscarriage of justice, this is a perversion of women’s rights, the feminist movement, and the right of real women to feel safe in spaces meant for them.

I am repulsed and disgusted.

But Artemis? Artemis reportedly broke down in tears after the judge dismissed the lawsuit saying, “Maybe I can just be another student on campus, another regular sister in the Wyoming chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma? Maybe I can just be me.”

LARAMIE, WY – AUG 25: Artemis Langford, a transgender student on campus at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming on August 25, 2023. Initially seeking acceptance and community, she became a member of the University of Wyoming’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, but encountered opposition from conservative media and local activists, leading to a federal lawsuit by seven fellow sorority sisters that has now created division and uncertainty regarding her continued involvement in the sorority. (Photo by Jimena Peck for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Or MAYBE you could have the DECENCY to allow women to have a safe space of their own in a sorority house without having to be exposed to the outline of your ERECTION, ARTEMIS!

But just look at how the joke of a news outlet Washington Post is choosing to frame this story.

Her “sisters” turned on her?! Are you freaking kidding me?!

This situation is egregious enough without the media actively DEMONIZING the WOMEN who simply wanted to feel safe and private in their sorority house.

This is downright gross.

Feminism is dead

Why should the identity crisis of one biological male trump the safety, privacy and rights of these young women?

This isn’t a win for inclusion or equality, this is a win for perverts who will use this decision and this BS narrative to prey on women.

Shame on this Wyoming judge and shame on the National Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma for not standing by women and our rights and our spaces and our safety.

Feminism is dead. Dead and buried.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

