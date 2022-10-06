Ring Pop Marriage Proposal Goes Wrong At Baseball Game

Maybe it wasn’t meant to be for both of them.

This week’s hottest viral story in Canada happened at a Toronto Blue Jays game when a guy got down on one knee in an aisle to propose to his girlfriend with a candy Ring Pop. She wasn’t amused and leveled him with a vicious right-handed slap that left women in the crowd in shock over her reaction.

The haters are saying this video is just another fake produced by marketing interns trying to create a viral video. Meanwhile, those who enjoy content are having fun dissecting this complete overreaction by the woman who can’t take a joke.

“She’s evil. Let her go, he deserves better,” one social media observer noted while a hater chimed in with, “He gave her a ring pop. She deserves better.”

A marriage proposal at a Toronto Blue Jays game has gone viral after the woman wasn’t amused when her boyfriend presented her with a candy Ring Pop as the engagement ring / TikTok

The TikTok video soon turned into a comment war.

“He had the main ring in his pocket(.) If she can’t get a joke she better not be with you,” another male observer commented.

You’d be wrong to assume all women supported the slapper.

“[And] here’s me literally wanting to be proposed to with a ring pop cause the actual ring can come later i think what he did was super cute,” a female wrote on TikTok.

You make the call: Did this proposal deserve a vicious slap and a drink thrown in his face?

Look, this is a clear overreaction. There’s no use beating around the bush. Alicia didn’t even give the guy a chance to show if he had a real ring in another pocket.

“Am I the only one who [saw] the giant ring box in his left pocket?” an observant TikToker wrote.

Exactly.

Calm down, ladies. Life doesn’t need to be so stressful. Have some fun before you go slapping the guy you would’ve married if he presented a big diamond.

Take a joke!

Save the anger for when you call us at the golf course and we claim it’s all backed up and we won’t be home for three hours while we sit at the 19th hole.