Riley Leonard’s Request For Homework Deadline Extension DENIED By Cold-Hearted Duke Professor

Riley Leonard got SACKED by his Duke professor (“Professor Taylor”) after seemingly failing to deliver a homework assignment on time after the Duke Blue Devils massively upset the Clemson Tigers on Monday night.
Using his newfound clout as hero of the Blue Devils, Leonard begged Professor Taylor for an extension on his homework deadline, set for Tuesday, 12 a.m. (EDT).
‘No Way, QB!’ Says Duke Professor Taylor
Well, Professor Taylor responded Tuesday and delivered a blistering response to Leonard’s preparation for football over his academic responsibilities.
The professor taught Leonard a valuable lesson: never make excuses for unfinished work when those around you get it done.
“Hey Riley, great game last night, man it was so exciting. Congratulations to you and all your teammates,” Taylor said. “You know Wesley Williams and the other lineman who are in the class, they said they prepared ahead and did it ahead of time. So why didn’t the quarterback? No way man. No extension.”
Professor Donald H. Taylor is the Director of the Social Science Research Institute and Professor in the Sanford School of Public Policy.
Sheesh, what a loss for Leonard — now he knows how the Tigers felt.
Leonard received no mercy over his great achievement on the football field, meaning the Prof. likely docked points for tardiness or possibly did not accept the assignment at all.
Yes, Riley deserved an extension, but where’s the lesson in that?
While the upset win proved rather special — Duke’s first win over a top-10 program since 1989 — Leonard’s professors weren’t quite as impressed.
