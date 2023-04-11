Videos by OutKick

Riley Green is in the middle of a nationwide tour, while also supporting Luke Combs, but still found some time to relax over the weekend. The 34-year-old singer/songwriter pulled up to one of the most famous bars in the South and broke it down, Afroman style.

Green, who has more than three million monthly listeners on Spotify, is known best for his songs ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died,’ and ‘There Was This Girl.’ Unsuspecting party-goers were treated to the latter on Friday.

From small-town Alabama, Green has been known to frequent Flora-Bama. Especially during spring break.

For those who don’t know Flora-Bama, you’re missing out. The world-famous beach bar first opened in 1964 and sits squarely in between two states, as you may have guessed.

Located just south of Pensacola and just east of Gulf Shores, Flora-Bama sits on the state line between the western-most point of the Florida panhandle and southeastern-most point of Alabama.

Flora-Bama location (via Google Maps)

The waterfront bar and grill has live music 365 days a year, and was named the best beach bar in the county by Playboy, among others. Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett even wrote songs about it.

All of this goes to say that there is always a good time to be had at Flora-Bama.

And you never know who is going to show up! Among the regulars, who often takes the stage, is Green.

Riley Green loves Flora-Bama.

He has pulled up to the bar on multiple occasions and crashed the set with a few songs of his own.

Typically, Green plays country music— whether it be one of his songs, a song he wrote, or a cover. He mixed things up on Friday and bent genres in a way that most people wouldn’t expect.

Green turned Afroman’s ‘Colt 45’ into a country smash!

He also pulled out a classic from his catalog before heading back to the bar for another drink.

@florabama_ Always a good time when Riley Green comes to town! 🎶 ♬ original sound – Flora-Bama

Green is home in Nashville this weekend to open for Luke Combs. Before heading to Music City, he made sure to get in some R&R with a trip down to the border of the Yellowhammer and Sunshine states.