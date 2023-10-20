Riley Gaines, Sen. Josh Hawley Left ‘Unimpressed’ By NCAA’s Stance On Transgenders In Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines spoke with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) regarding a conversation the senator had with NCAA president Charlie Baker on Wednesday. Hawley asked Baker a line of questions regarding the organization’s policy on transgender athletes in women’s sports. Both Gaines and Hawley were left categorically displeased with Baker’s half-hearted response.

On the latest episode of ‘Gaines For Girls,’ the former All-American swimmer discussed how Baker’s response shows that the NCAA still can’t take a firm stance on this issue.

Loading the player...

“I thought it was incredibly disingenuous, I was pretty unimpressed, and I thought it was unsatisfactory,” Gaines told Hawley.

The senator agreed, highlighting that Baker’s attempt to pass off this predicament to his predecessor was especially disappointing.

“He hemmed and he hawed, he first tried to blame his predecessor, ‘I wasn’t there’ then he said, ‘Maybe we made some mistakes,’” Hawley said.

The senator then recounted how Baker continued to avoid taking a stance, even when he asked him directly how the NCAA would handle this issue moving forward.

“He said, ‘Well, we probably wouldn’t do it that way again.’ You’re the head of the NCAA, spit it out. You were wrong, what you did was wrong,” Hawley said. “The fact that, under oath, these guys cannot tell the truth and will not talk about it, really, I think, says everything.”

Be sure to check out Gaines For Girls here at OutKick. You can also listen to the show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.