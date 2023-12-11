Riley Gaines Comments On Female Cyclist Who Found Joy In Losing To Transgender Competitors: ‘Traitor To Women’

Videos by OutKick

Not only are transgender athletes – biological men – being allowed to infiltrate women’s cycling by rules officials, but they’re being celebrated by some of the very female competitors they’re making a mockery of. Riley Gaines, and plenty of other common-sense having folks, have seen and heard enough of these traitors.

Earlier this month, trans cyclists Evely Williamson and Tessa Johnson won gold and silver in the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships women’s division. It marked the second time they shared the one and two spots on a women’s race podium in two months.

While the two transgender athletes being celebrated on the podium is eye-catching, one could argue the most alarming part of the situation is the third-place finisher, in this case, Kristen Chalmers, grinning from ear-to-ear after being beaten by the two biological men.

Men took the top two podium spots in the women’s singlespeed category at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday. Tessa (Michael) Johnson took 🥇and “Evelyn” Williamson took 🥈 Thanks to @usacycling, men are racing in women’s categories all over the US. pic.twitter.com/AQixz5xWx1 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) December 4, 2023

Chalmers isn’t just smiling for the sake of the photo, either, she finds pleasure in competing against and losing to male competitors.

The Illinois woman claimed that the race would have been “boring” without the biological men taking advantage of all the female competitors before stating the inclusion of biological men in women’s cycling makes the sport “stronger.”

“It would be ridiculous to say that my life has been ruined by getting third,” Chalmers told NBC News. “I had a great race, and it would have been more boring if it had been a smaller field without such strong competitors in it.”

“We refuse to be falsely presented as victims in a manufactured controversy driven to further alienate and marginalize those most vulnerable within our community, in service of rampant and harmful anti-LGBTQ+ legislation,” a letter she wrote reads, in part. “We speak for ourselves: inclusion makes our sport and community stronger. Everyone is welcome here. Trans women are women.”

Chalmers, who goes by she/her pronouns and is looking for donations for the Chicago Abortion Fund in her Instagram bio, said her letter was co-signed by dozens of fellow female cyclocross competitors in Illinois.

Riley Gaines Hits Back At Kristen Chalmers With Logic And Reason

Gaines, host of OutKick’s ‘Gaines For Girls‘ podcast, has been at the forefront of protecting women’s sports and women’s spaces and issued a sharp reaction to Chalmers’ comments.

“Why is it so often women applauding their own erasure? Chalmers may claim she’s fine losing to men but female athletes like her don’t have the right to willingly surrender the integrity of competition for everyone,” Gaines said in an exclusive statement. “The majority of female athletes believe women deserve respect and fair competition. She is a traitor to ethical and fair sport. And she’s a traitor to women.”

It’s bizarre that Gaines has to even ask the question as to why women are applauding the destruction of their sports, but it’s becoming more and more apparent that that’s what’s occurring in today’s culture.