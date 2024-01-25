Riley Gaines Announces New Children’s Book On The Way

Videos by OutKick
Saves women’s sports, wins medals, obliterates Keith Olbermann, and authors a children’s book … Riley Gaines is unstoppable.
OutKick’s Riley Gaines — host of ‘Gaines for Girls‘ — is ready to spread the message of fighting and believing in your values to children around the nation. And in the next chapter of Gaines’ celebrated women’s activism, the NCAA champ is releasing a new children’s book — authored by the fearless Gaines herself.
On Thursday, Riley Gaines announced on social media that her new children’s book, “Happy No Snakes Day,” is soon available for release.
A huge next move by Gaines. And with her positive message, one worthy of support.
The book’s announcement reads:
“Riley Gaines’ new book ‘Happy No Snakes Day’ follows the journey of Rebel and the rest of team BRAVE as they learn what it means to stand for truth. The team has to decide whether to save themselves or warn their friends about incoming danger.”
The book proudly promotes spiritual values that have kept Gaines on her hopeful path to inspiring a real change in America.
Since facing off against a man, Lia Thomas, in a women’s swim competition, Riley Gaines has set out to speak truth to power and advocate for the exclusion of men in women’s sports.
Fighting back against the outrage, Gaines touts the values taken from her Christian faith as the bedrock that has kept her on a steady rise in women’s activism.
While modern feminists take pride in attacking her platform, Riley devotes herself to spreading a positive message, which will surely be found on the pages of “Happy No Snakes Day.”
It’ll be exciting to see what the activist and author has in store next …
For more info on Riley’s new book, click here.
