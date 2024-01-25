Riley Gaines Announces New Children’s Book On The Way

Videos by OutKick

Saves women’s sports, wins medals, obliterates Keith Olbermann, and authors a children’s book … Riley Gaines is unstoppable.

OutKick’s Riley Gaines — host of ‘Gaines for Girls‘ — is ready to spread the message of fighting and believing in your values to children around the nation. And in the next chapter of Gaines’ celebrated women’s activism, the NCAA champ is releasing a new children’s book — authored by the fearless Gaines herself.

NASHVILLE – Tomi Lahren, Clay Travis and Riley Gaines speak onstage during the 2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on November 16, 2023. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Riley Gaines announced on social media that her new children’s book, “Happy No Snakes Day,” is soon available for release.

A huge next move by Gaines. And with her positive message, one worthy of support.

Launch day of my CHILDREN'S BOOK😭😍



I partnered with @BraveBooksUS to write "Happy No Snakes Day" which teaches kids to speak the truth despite being afraid



You can get my book free when you subscribe at https://t.co/wUQWT1T4Py!!! pic.twitter.com/x9K0C5TLlI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 25, 2024

Riley Gaines and other female swimmers were forced to share a locker room with Lia Thomas. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The book’s announcement reads:

“Riley Gaines’ new book ‘Happy No Snakes Day’ follows the journey of Rebel and the rest of team BRAVE as they learn what it means to stand for truth. The team has to decide whether to save themselves or warn their friends about incoming danger.”

The book proudly promotes spiritual values that have kept Gaines on her hopeful path to inspiring a real change in America.

Since facing off against a man, Lia Thomas, in a women’s swim competition, Riley Gaines has set out to speak truth to power and advocate for the exclusion of men in women’s sports.

Fighting back against the outrage, Gaines touts the values taken from her Christian faith as the bedrock that has kept her on a steady rise in women’s activism.

While modern feminists take pride in attacking her platform, Riley devotes herself to spreading a positive message, which will surely be found on the pages of “Happy No Snakes Day.”

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of Penn and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’ll be exciting to see what the activist and author has in store next …

For more info on Riley's new book, click here.