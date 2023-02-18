Rigged!!! New Jersey Boardwalk Games Purposely Made Contestants Lose

Videos by OutKick

Picture this.

You’re down the beach with some buddies or your family.

After a couple drinks you head to the boardwalk because you want to play some games, show off to your friends how much better you are than them, and do the walk of shame with a giant stuffed animal that you won that you’re going to never pick up again.

You walk up to the basketball game.

You “shot hoops” in your glory days back in middle and high school.

SURELY you can nail a couple shots.

Wrong.

Your immediate reaction (we’ve all been there) is “That game is RIGGED!”

It leads to everyone rolling their eyes at your drunk self and your inability to admit that maybe you just stink at basketball.

But today my friends, I bring you… redemption!

A Wildwood, New Jersey casino operator has been fired and fined $15,500 for purposely inflating basketballs so they wouldn’t fit in the hoop!

A Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk operator was fined for altering games. (Roy Rochlin / New York Post)

WILDWOOD BEACH IS KNOWN FOR ITS BOARDWALK

According to a legal filing by the Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission, Christine Strothers purposely inflated the basketballs so they would bounce erratically after hitting the rim or backboard.

In doing so, people were essentially just giving their money to her, unaware that the game was set up for them to fail in the first place.

Strothers was fined $500 for each infraction throughout multiple inspections in 2022. Investigators cited 31 different times that the basketballs were overinflated – sometimes as much as 3x the maximum amount. An 11-page violation order by the State of New Jersey cited Strothers the $15,500 fine as well as banned her from the Wildwood boardwalk for ten years.

So there you have it.

After years of claiming it wasn’t YOU, it was THEM… you are exactly right.

Now only if they can fix those damn claw games.