Ride Gray Until We Can’t

Twins vs. Guardians, 6:10 ET

Yesterday, I wrote a piece on here about backing Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers, that was all well and good. However, the Padres ended up pitching Yu Darvish instead of Joe Musgrove, that changes things. I can’t say I wouldn’t have played the game, but I might have stayed off. Either way, whenever possible, play a game contingent on the starting pitchers. Often the lines are the same but it adds a bit of protection for yourself.

I’m back on the Sonny Gray and Twins bandwagon here. He’s been the best pitcher in baseball to start the season (sure, maybe you can argue Gerrit Cole or someone else). He is a huge part of why the Twins are looking really nice in the division and he continues to mow down hitters. It isn’t just home starts, or road starts. It also isn’t a matter of him facing only bad teams. He has just been pitching very well and I expect it to continue – maybe not this effectively, but still solid. He’s coming in with two consecutive quality starts, and just three earned runs allowed over 35 innings on the season. Guardians hitters have been fine against him, but nothing spectacular.

Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On the Cleveland side of the game, they are struggling to find footing so far after a month of the season. They aren’t hitting the ball very well, and they aren’t pitching particularly effectively despite that being what should be the backbone of their team. I do think eventually they can turn it around as they have some good talent and a lot of talent that has been effective for a long time. Tonight they have Logan Allen pitching for them. He’s been solid for the Guardians in two starts this season allowing just three earned runs over 11 innings. He hasn’t been missing too many bats as he’s allowed nine hits and three walks in the same stretch, but he is keeping people from crossing the plate.

I’ll ride the Gray train until the wheels fall off and the books continue to give us a good number. Allen has solid stuff, but I think you should take the known entity in this one and am backing Gray at -115.

