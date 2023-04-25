Rapper And Certified Marketing Genius Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon A Job At Wingstop After Anchor Was Fired From CNN

Videos by OutKick

Don Lemon lost his job at CNN on Monday, but he may not be unemployed for long thanks to rapper Rick Ross. He was kind enough to offer the now-former news anchor a job at Wingstop shortly after news broke that Lemon was let go.

“We hiring at Wingstop,” Ross says before holding up some sort of energy drink he’s promoting.

What makes the video a modern-day piece of art is that Ross seems to actually be serious throughout the entire clip. He’s all for coming up with a role for Lemon at the fast-food joint.

There’s clearly an opportunity for some sort of Don Lemon-inspired lemon pepper wings, which Ross hilariously refers to.

Rick Ross offers Don Lemon a job at WingStop pic.twitter.com/77ZBmXiNm7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2023

Imagining Don Lemon slinging hot wings is objectively hilarious. It would take him approximately 13 minutes on the job before he found something to complain about with a co-worker or customer. He’d play the victim card faster than anyone in the fast food industry has ever imagined.

Ross isn’t just pulling Wingstop out of thin air as a potential landing spot for Lemon. The rapper owns a number of Wingstop restaurants around the country, he’s simply seizing an opportunity for some free publicity while Lemon’s name was dominating social media.