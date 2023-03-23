Rick Ross’ Buffaloes Keep Escaping From His Georgia Estate

Videos by OutKick

“Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam…”

It’s a nice tune we all remember from childhood. But the song hits a little different when it’s your home. And they aren’t your buffalo. And you live in an Atlanta suburb.

But that’s exactly what rap star Rick Ross’ neighbors are dealing with right now.

See, Ross owns an estate in Fayetteville, Ga., and it’s home to an array of wildlife, including horses, deer and buffalo. Which is all fine and good except the animals keep escaping.

And the neighbors don’t love it.

Antoinette Barnes told WSB in Fayetteville that she has an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old who are now afraid to go outside.

“I’m over here as a concerned mother, so why wouldn’t you — like, control your buffalo. Control your bull. That’s all I’m saying,” Barnes said.

Barnes said she called the sheriff’s office and tried to talk to Ross himself, but was only able to speak with his staff. She’s worried about other Instagram posts where she said Ross hinted at bringing lions onto his property.

But Ross doesn’t seem too concerned.

“Everybody that’s wanting a statement and a response for my bulls, my cows, a couple of buffaloes that got away in the community, this is my response,” Ross said in his Instagram story. “I always return stray animals. Make sure you always keep a collar on your animal. And mine don’t have a collar ’cause you know it’s mines.”

Ross also said his buffalo are gentle and friendly.

“So when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot. Give it a apple,” he said. “They so kind, they so peaceful. Thank everybody for watching.”

Rick Ross’ property spans 280 acres with an additional 89 acres nearby.

He calls it “The Promised Land” and refers to himself as “Rodeo Rick.”

Although Rodeo Rick seems to think his buffaloes are just friendly neighbors passing by, The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to “use caution.”

“Although they are mostly docile, they can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive,” they wrote on Facebook.



Ross was gifted the buffaloes last year by his business partners at Ethika, a clothing and underwear company.

Here, he introduces us to Timbuktu.

Rick Ross added a buffalo to his animal kingdom 🦬 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oua7xZlOKr — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 19, 2022

And Ross says his animals just want what anyone wants — freedom.

“My buffaloes, they just really wanted to see the other side,” Ross said. “It’s just like some of my young hustlers, my young brothers, you gotta get loose sometimes and see the other side.”

I’m not sure his neighbors see it the same way.