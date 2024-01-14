Rick Pitino Hates Losing So Much He’d Rather Die Of Frostbite

Videos by OutKick

Rick Pitino and the St. John’s Red Storm suffered a 66-65 loss to the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday, and he made it clear that he hates losing more than most. Even after a decent performance from his team on the road.

In fact, Rick Pitino hates losing so much…

How much does he hate losing?

Rick Pitino hates losing so much that he’d rather die of frostbite.

Rick Pitino on losing. Video courtesy of Creighton Athletics. pic.twitter.com/TlxQM5PRlt — Connor Happer (@ConnorHapper) January 13, 2024

“No, I don’t feel good,” the coach said after the game. “When we lose, I f–king hate the world, just so you understand that.”

Rick Pitino hates losing so much that when it happens he starts talking like an angsty 15-year-old kid who hates his parents.

“No, I don’t feel good. I’ve never felt good with a loss — pardon my language — so I don’t feel good,” he said. “I don’t believe in those valiant efforts on the road. No, I feel like I want to kill myself. Jump in the cold and die of frostbite.”

Wow. Just wow. Did we just bear witness to one of the latest postgame coach quotes to join the pantheon of postgame coach quotes?

I don’t know. It could be up there. It’s no Mike Gundy “I’m a man; I’m 40” or Jim Mora “Playoffs?!” but it was a damn good one. I like how it worked in current events too, what with everyone talking about the freezing temps sweeping across the Midwest, and playing a role in NFL playoff football games.

That was a nice touch.

However, it could keep that quote from aging like fine wine the way Gundy’s and Mora’s did. We shall see. Either way, that was a doozy of a quote.

St. Johns will be back in action on Tuesday against Seton Hall.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle