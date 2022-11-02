Richard Reed, Star 17-Year-Old High School Football Player, Tragically Shot & Killed

Silverado High School football star Richard Reed, 17, was fatally shot late Sunday, just two days after his team defeated the Barstow Aztecs, 38-18, to advance in the postseason. Reed was identified after authorities were called to a Victorville scene on Oct. 30 at 11 p.m., according to a KTLA7 report.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department ruled Reed’s death a homicide. No arrests were made at the scene, and authorities are further investigating the fatal shooting.

Reed was lauded for his versatile play for the Silverado Hawks, playing reps on all units for the team, including offense, defense and special teams.

Victor Valley Union High School District Superintendent Carl Coles released a statement on the player’s tragic passing.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the students, staff, and families of Silverado High School,” Coles shared. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire VVUHSD community, we will keep Richard’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to support each other as we face this devastating tragedy.”

Silverado school principal Heather Conkle commented on the sudden news of Reed’s death.

“Many of the players are still in shock, and when we heard the news today, football was the furthest thing from our minds,” Conkle said.

The Hawks have a playoff game set for Friday, Nov. 4 and will play it in Reed’s honor, the principal added.

“But the players are also extremely unified right now. They want to play this game for Richard,” Conkle shared.

The Hawks (8-2) and their opponent on Friday, the St. Francis Golden Knights (7-3), will wear stickers on their helmets to commemorate Reed.

In early October, Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt, 18, was fatally shot during an attempted robbery outside a Lawrenceville Dave & Buster’s parking lot.

Rest in Peace.