Ric Flair To Return — Again?

They say 70 is the new 50 is the new 30. And if so, then former professional wrestler Ric Flair is in luck. Flair, 73, has recently indicated that he is unretiring and heading back to the ring, and at a more experienced version of 33, he should now be in the prime of his career.

According to Dave Metzler via Wrestling News, Flair has released a series of videos on Twitter, each demonstrating the tough workout regimen he has undertaken lately, prompting some viewers to predict a return to competition.

Here’s an example:

Like I Said- It’s All About The Fundamentals. If You Can’t Punch, You Can’t Kick, You Can’t Work! WOOOOO! @TheLethalJay pic.twitter.com/1DxzGvQHab — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 13, 2022

OK, let’s be honest here. His opponent Jay Lethal of All Elite Wrestling does all the heavy lifting here, making Flair more Washington General than Harlem Globetrotter.

However, the theatrical element of Flair’s game is still in top shape. He fake punches and takes a choreographed body slam like the best of them.

So we’ll wait and see whether Flair really does reactivate himself. He officially retired at Wrestlemania 24 in 2008, when he was still a young buck at 59.

Metzler insists that “the stories about (Flair’s) return are accurate,” per Wrestling News. And we do know that legends like Flair never die, and they certainly never grow old.