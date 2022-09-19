Ric Flair Says He’s Got Respect For Mike Evans After Blindsiding Hit On Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

Naughty by Nature.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair tweeted out his respects for Bucs wideout Mike Evans after the player went feral on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Tensions were high from the start; notably Tom Brady’s vocal frustrations with his depleted offense.

Missing wide receiver Chris Godwin after he suffered a leg injury in Week 1 and playing behind a sharply regressed offensive line, Brady began to lash out at his own sideline in the first half.

Brady’s emotions were warmed up before he got to Lattimore. As Brady shouted at refs for a DPI call on Lattimore, the corner said something to Brady that set off a sideline-clearing scuffle.

The quick skirmish between Brady and Lattimore was enough motivation for Evans to fly in and lay a hard lick on the Saints player.

WATCH:

Tom Brady points, Marshon Lattimore dismisses him, then Mike Evans loses his shit and trucks Lattimore because the Bucs and Saints have BEEF pic.twitter.com/XMcyGZia7D — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 18, 2022

Mike Evans & Marshon Lattimore have been ejected after this fight 🍿

pic.twitter.com/25NifN3x8U — PFF (@PFF) September 18, 2022

Evans’ shove knocked Marshon out harder than a hit of Ric Flair Drip, but the Ohio State product got up and was eventually disqualified alongside Evans.

MIKE TYSON, RIC FLAIR SHARE A STINKING GREAT MOMENT WITH A BLUNT OF THEIR NEW STRAIN

Game recognized game when Flair tweeted out his reaction to Evans’ ejection.

Flair tweeted, “@MikeEvans13_!! My MAN!!! Much Respect! WOOOOO!”

Evans and Lattimore are known to have bad blood from their past matchups, with enough fights for a Best Hits compilation.

Mike Evans was ejected from today's game after an exchange with Marshon Lattimore after the whistle.



Lattimore was also ejected.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Rjunnd5KBR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

Lattimore has been a scrappy CB in his five-year run, but Evans’ size advantage keeps landing ML on the wrong side of the fight night highlight reel.