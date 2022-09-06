Ric Flair Gets Flack For Posting Picture of NFL Legend With ALS

Rick Flair is one of the most popular wrestlers there is — past or present — but a recent picture he posted has got some people upset.

Flair shared a photo of himself with former professional wrestler and NFL defensive tackle Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

McMichael has been battling ALS and Flair was involved in a fundraising live stream to help McMichael called Money for Mongo.

Flair posted a picture of himself with McMichael that “Horseman Forever!” followed by his signature “WOOOOO!”

While it may have been meant as a way to show support to his friend battling such a brutal illness, some fans were not happy with Flair for the picture.

Can you stop posting pictures of him. Just let the poor man rest. — Tmack (@Tmack_101) September 3, 2022

Should never post a picture of someone in this kind of shape. You should be ashamed of yourself — Jeffrey_Smith1222 (@cableguy160) September 4, 2022

I feel photos like this are totally disrespectful. I’m sure Mongo would not want people to see him like this. — bbxsandman (@bbxsandman) September 4, 2022

Some felt that Flair was using McMichael and posting the picture for attention. No one aside from Flair and McMichael knows what the motive for sharing the photo truly was.

McMichael played 15 seasons in the NFL spending most of it with the Chicago Bears. He also played his rookie season with the New England Patriots and his final season with the Green Bay Packers. He made his pro wrestling debut in 1995 after retiring from football.

According to WGN, McMichael was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease — in 2021.

Flair wrapped up his storied wrestling career earlier this year, and faked a heart attack in the process. While he later explained that he did it to control the pacing of his final match, it horrified his daughter in the process.

