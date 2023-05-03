College Softball Player Causes Panic With Fake Injury After Awkward Slide, Immediately Dances It Out

Videos by OutKick

Rhode Island softball had quite the scare over the weekend as its starting centerfielder went down with what looked like a potential season-ending injury. Fortunately, though, it was just a prank.

Hannah Hernandez, who joined the program as a Class of 2022 commit, forced her way into the starting lineup as a freshman after serving as a four-year varsity starter and captain at Rosary Academy in Whittier, California. She knew that it was the school for her as soon as she set foot on campus and met the coaching staff for the first time.

Hannah Hernandez

On the other side of things though, the coaching staff didn’t know what they were getting into!

Hernandez is a great fielder with a strong bat. The staff was thrilled to get her in the boat.

She’s also a character that keeps the staff, and her teammates, on their toes!

College softball players are full of next-level energy and are always up to something, whether it be in the locker room, in the dugout, or on the diamond. In this instance, it was the third of three.

Hernandez is hitting .275 on the year and has scored 12 times as a freshman. The most recent run scored came with a twist!

Rhody traveled to St. Bonaventure for a three-game series over the weekend and left western New York with the sweep. Hernandez scored one of seven runs during Saturday’s double-header, but slid into the plate awkwardly. (Turf baseball and softball fields are the worst!)

As soon as she was able to get to her feet, Hernandez acted as if she was in a lot of pain. Her teammate was concerned about an injury, and the dugout surely felt the same.

Hernandez was totally fine.

After limping off of the field for a moment, she grabbed her leg with one hand, the back of her head with the other and hit a little dance. It was all a joke!

It took Rams head coach Whitney Mollica Goldstein a moment to bring her heart rate back to normal, but was able to have a laugh. She also pointed out that the umpire might’ve needed to chill.

Hernandez may have given her coaching staff a heart attack, but she was all good. Hopefully the karma bug doesn’t come back to bite!