RGIII Was Furious When Jeff Saturday Got A Coaching Job, Now Wants Marshawn Lynch To Get A Coaching Job

Robert Griffin III was one of the loudest critics last year when the Indianapolis Colts named Jeff Saturday interim head coach despite his lack of professional coaching experience.

Griffin called the move a “HEAD-SCRATCHING SLAP IN THE FACE” on Twitter.

Yet on Wednesday, RGIII said the Raiders should consider hiring Marshawn Lynch for its head coaching vacancy despite his lack of professional coaching experience.

According to Griffin, it was offensive to hire Saturday but Lynch, who is facing a trial date for a DUI case, deserves a shot.

What is the difference? I asked Griffin both via email and on X:

You complained when Jeff Saturday got a coaching job with no real coaching experience. Marshawn Lynch has even less than Saturday.



What’s the difference? pic.twitter.com/ujpNgEztk4 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 1, 2023

Unfortunately, Griffin didn’t respond.

But my tweet garnered quite a reaction and has been quoted by outlets like Sports Illustrated. So much so that Griffin eventually posted a follow-up tweet on X addressing my question:

“Anyone who can’t see the difference between Marshawn Lynch getting a Head Coach INTERVIEW with the Raiders AFTER the season and my colleague Jeff Saturday getting the Interim Head Coach job straight off of TV DURING THE SEASON over coaches on the Colt’s staff that were in the daily grind with the players is doing it on purpose.

“All conversations have nuance to them and context and timing matters. If you want to boil it down to the color of someone’s skin then you are the problem.”

Who is boiling it down to the color of someone’s skin?

I never mentioned race in my tweet to Griffin. Nor did I in my email request for comment.

In fact, Griffin is the only one bringing up race. Perhaps he, to use his phrasing, is boiling the difference between Saturday and Lynch down to their skin colors.

He told on himself. He said too much.

Griffin sounds like the teenager who tells his parents he didn’t dent the car before the parents noticed their car was dented.

He sounds like a husband who tells his wife he never would have an affair after coming home from a long day of “overtime.”

If Griffin had left his explanation at there’s a “difference between Marshawn Lynch getting a Head Coach INTERVIEW with the Raiders AFTER the season and my colleague Jeff Saturday getting the Interim Head Coach job straight off of TV DURING THE SEASON” we could have awarded him some benefit of the doubt.

But since he mentioned race, and has a long history of race-hustling for attention, we have to entertain that race could be the reason for his disparate coverage of Lynch and Saturday.

No?

The Houston Texans have fired Lovie Smith after 1 year. Using 2 Black Head Coaches to tank and then firing them after 1 year shouldn’t sit right with anyone. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 9, 2023

To put it bluntly, RGIII has struggled as an analyst for ESPN. He doesn’t have the emotional maturity or stability to talk about matters professionally.

ESPN hired him to be an objective NFL analyst for Monday Night Football. Yet over the past two months, he has perpetually used the marquee platform to air his personal grievances.

First, Griffin bizarrely called for the 49ers to put Kyle Shanahan, a top coach in the NFL, on the hot seat. He then admitted he doesn’t like Shanahan personally for not believing him when he was a backup QB in Washington.

RGIII has also spewed falsehoods about the Ravens organization to protect Lamar Jackson, who he admits is his “little brother” and “mentee.”

OutKick previously asked ESPN how it can allow an analyst to cover someone he mentors. The network did not respond.

Robert Griffin is not credible. He’s bitter. His personal relationships compromise him. And he barely wants to participate in the crowded conversation about race despite not having the knowledge or chops to do so.

By the way, there would be nothing wrong with the Raiders turning to Marshawn Lynch, given what he meant to that franchise.

Just like there was nothing wrong with the Colts turning to Jeff Saturday, given what he meant to that franchise.

Do we need to type that in all caps to be taken seriously?