RGIII Says Packers, Aaron Rodgers Struggles Stem From Ayahuasca Use

Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III is sensing a chemical imbalance with Aaron Rodgers, who’s not so locked but very loaded.

Commenting on the Green Bay Packers’ 3-6 start, spearheaded by a mostly uninspired Rodgers this season, RGIII blamed A-Rod’s past use of ayahuasca for the sub-par campaign — advising Rodgers to get his head out of the clouds.

“In order for [the Green Bay Packers] to dig themselves out of this hole, they need the best version of Aaron Rodgers,” RGIII said in the ESPN broadcast Monday night, ahead of the Ravens and Saints matchup.

“And right now, that ayahuasca seems like it has him in a completely different world,” he added.

In past seasons, Rodgers has cranked up his free spirit: dabbling with psychedelics and bohemian babes.

Rodgers has hit some surprising lows this season, including a loss to the Lions in Week 9 and struggling with interceptions, notably in the endzone.

Through nine games, Rodgers has posted 2,091 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, with a 64.7 completion percentage.

AARON RODGERS IS READY TO TRIP BALLS ON AYAHUASCA AGAIN, IF ‘CALLED’

Rodgers previously spoke with Fox Sports, where he detailed that he did ayahuasca leading up to his past two MVP seasons.

“I did ayahuasca in 2020 and I won two MVPs,” Rodger said. “I don’t believe that it’s a coincidence. I don’t really believe in coincidences.

“I believe in science and synchronicities, and I really feel like that what that allowed me to do is to have a greater love for the game that I play, greater love for my teammates and I had maybe my best season of my career in 2020,” Rodgers added.

Rodgers still has high aspirations for this season.