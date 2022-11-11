RGIII’s Heisman Rankings Are Unbelievably Bad, Don’t Exactly Reflect Reality

Robert Griffin III might want to retire his Heisman commentary after his latest rankings.
The Baylor Heisman winner dropped his top eight rankings Thursday, and they need to be seen to be believed.
He has Michigan RB Blake Corum first, TCU QB Max Duggan second and UNC passer Drake Maye third. Where is the actual frontrunner C.J. Stroud?
All the way down at sixth.
RGIII’s Heisman rankings don’t reflect reality.
For the record, in the current odds from DraftKings, C.J. Stroud is in first by a healthy amount, Hendon Hooker is second, Corum is third and Caleb Williams is back at fourth.
Stetson Bennett and Bo Nix, who are fifth and sixth respectively, aren’t even on RGIII’s rankings at all.
I’m open to hearing debates about who should be in the top spot, but this list is so bad that it’s hard to know whether or not he’s trolling.
C.J. Stroud, the man who will likely win the trophy, is in sixth? He’s just two spots ahead of Shedeur Sanders, who plays in the FCS? Yeah, that makes no sense.
I don’t care whether you hate or love OSU. That’s an outrageous take. Stroud has thrown for 2,453 yards and 29 touchdowns for the 9-0 Buckeyes. Yet, he’s all the way down at six. Give me a break.
The only part of RGIII’s Heisman rankings is Drake Maye being in the top three. I’ve been arguing for weeks that Maye deserves more respect.
He has 3,477 yards of total offense and 35 combined touchdowns for the 8-1 Tar Heels. That’s the only part of his rankings that is defensible.
RGIII needs to stick to being a terror in the commentary game, and leave the Heisman debates to those of us who know what’s up.
3 CommentsLeave a Reply
Yikes yeah that’s pretty bad.
He said he defines this by contribution to his team’s success. By those standards I think these rankings are really, really good. CJ has been TERRIBLE in OSU’s close games, and absolutely phenomenal in their blowouts. They don’t win because of CJ. They win because they’re physically vastly superior to every team they’ve played, and CJ just happens to be the guy running the show. He beats Michigan then there’s something reasonable there. Corum has been Michigan’s entire offense this year, they’re undefeated, and their margin of victory is north of 20 pts. Feels about right, doesn’t it? He’s Derrick Henry esq in this offense. On the other side, Max Dugan and Drake Maye are their entire teams’ offense as well. I get we like preseason rankings over actual in season performance, but if you’re judging by some metric close to “wins above replacement,” I think his list nails it…
Well said Maichael! Hookstead seems to be a crowd chaser and speaks openly against people that don’t follow the leader. He is really not a very interesting read, but does seem to write more articles that others. 🙁