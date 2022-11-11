RGIII’s Heisman Rankings Are Unbelievably Bad, Don’t Exactly Reflect Reality

Robert Griffin III might want to retire his Heisman commentary after his latest rankings.

The Baylor Heisman winner dropped his top eight rankings Thursday, and they need to be seen to be believed.

He has Michigan RB Blake Corum first, TCU QB Max Duggan second and UNC passer Drake Maye third. Where is the actual frontrunner C.J. Stroud?

All the way down at sixth.

Heisman Front Runners

1-@UMichFootball RB Blake Corum

2-@TCUFootball QB Max Duggan

3-@UNCFootball QB Drake Maye

4-@Vol_Football QB Hendon Hooker

5-@uscfb QB Caleb Williams

6-@OhioStateFB QB Cj Stroud

7-@GoJSUTigersFB Shedeur Sanders

8-@UIWFootball QB Lindsey Scott Jr. pic.twitter.com/RDuivYkHbN — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 10, 2022

RGIII’s Heisman rankings don’t reflect reality.

For the record, in the current odds from DraftKings, C.J. Stroud is in first by a healthy amount, Hendon Hooker is second, Corum is third and Caleb Williams is back at fourth.

Stetson Bennett and Bo Nix, who are fifth and sixth respectively, aren’t even on RGIII’s rankings at all.

C.J. Stroud leads the latest Heisman odds. (Credit: DraftKings)

I’m open to hearing debates about who should be in the top spot, but this list is so bad that it’s hard to know whether or not he’s trolling.

C.J. Stroud, the man who will likely win the trophy, is in sixth? He’s just two spots ahead of Shedeur Sanders, who plays in the FCS? Yeah, that makes no sense.

I don’t care whether you hate or love OSU. That’s an outrageous take. Stroud has thrown for 2,453 yards and 29 touchdowns for the 9-0 Buckeyes. Yet, he’s all the way down at six. Give me a break.

Will C.J. Stroud win the Heisman? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The only part of RGIII’s Heisman rankings is Drake Maye being in the top three. I’ve been arguing for weeks that Maye deserves more respect.

He has 3,477 yards of total offense and 35 combined touchdowns for the 8-1 Tar Heels. That’s the only part of his rankings that is defensible.

Drake Maye deserves more Heisman respect. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

RGIII needs to stick to being a terror in the commentary game, and leave the Heisman debates to those of us who know what’s up.