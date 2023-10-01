RGIII Criticized For Weird ‘Jesus On The Cross’ Reference

Sometimes it’s best to just stop talking. And during the LSU-Ole Miss game broadcast, Robert Griffin III gave us a perfect example.

Late in the game, Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels attempted to run for a first down but was stacked up by multiple Rebels defenders. So RGIII decided to explain the situation in biblical terms.

“The coverage was there,” Griffin said. “They lifted that man up to the sky like he was Jesus, letting him know they were gonna put him on the cross right there.”

To add insult to injury, LSU went on to lose the game (and their No. 13 ranking) 55-49. Daniels finished with 414 yards, four touchdowns and one Jesus comparison.

In fairness, RGIII is a devout Christian — or he claims to be. So he likely didn’t mean any disrespect. But it’s probably a good rule of thumb just to avoid crucifixion jokes altogether.

Because the Internet did not like it.

Yikes.

Better start working on some better material for next week, Griff.

Written by Amber Harding

Amber is a Midwestern transplant living in Murfreesboro, TN. She spends most of her time taking pictures of her dog, explaining why real-life situations are exactly like "this one time on South Park," and being disappointed by the Tennessee Volunteers.

