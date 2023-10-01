RGIII Criticized For Weird ‘Jesus On The Cross’ Reference

Videos by OutKick

Sometimes it’s best to just stop talking. And during the LSU-Ole Miss game broadcast, Robert Griffin III gave us a perfect example.

Late in the game, Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels attempted to run for a first down but was stacked up by multiple Rebels defenders. So RGIII decided to explain the situation in biblical terms.

“The coverage was there,” Griffin said. “They lifted that man up to the sky like he was Jesus, letting him know they were gonna put him on the cross right there.”

To add insult to injury, LSU went on to lose the game (and their No. 13 ranking) 55-49. Daniels finished with 414 yards, four touchdowns and one Jesus comparison.

In fairness, RGIII is a devout Christian — or he claims to be. So he likely didn’t mean any disrespect. But it’s probably a good rule of thumb just to avoid crucifixion jokes altogether.

Because the Internet did not like it.

RGIII: “They lifted that man up right there like he was Jesus and they were going to put him on the cross”



That’s… I don’t really know what to even say.



Tasteless. — Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) October 1, 2023

Tim Tebow next time he catches RGIII at the Heisman House after talking sweet on Jesus pic.twitter.com/ZZVOJW3z2X — rays up (@SergachevRBW) October 1, 2023

What did RGIII just say? “They lifted that man up like he was Jesus on the cross…” Are you kidding me? This is football bro. The man talks too much. — Jim Perdue (@jimperdue) October 1, 2023

Man @RGIII is complete trash for that asinine Jesus on the cross comment about a freaking football tackle. Insulting. But we know woke @espn won’t do him anything — Alexandra Renton (@AlexRenton38) October 1, 2023

#RGIII, you are better than that. Why would you make a joke about Jesus being put on the cross? That is just sick. #ESPN #LSUvsMiss — Coach Jamey McMahan (@jameymcmahan75) October 1, 2023

@RGIII why would you ever compare the crucifixion of Jesus to a football play? Be better. — Grant Dunivan (@grantdunivan) October 1, 2023

You can tell that .@RGIII was waiting all game to make that gross comment about Jesus on the cross, like what?!

Dude is a nasty troll who should be off the air. He likes to be controversial because he thinks he’s edgy. Robert Griffin III 🤡 — #teamCDOT (@CdotJudge) October 1, 2023

Yikes.

Better start working on some better material for next week, Griff.