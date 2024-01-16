RGIII Attacks Jay Gruden On X, Former Washington Head Coach Graciously Backs Away From Fight

Videos by OutKick

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden sent out a satirical post on X during the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, ESPN talking head and former Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (RGIII) jumped all over him.

Things started innocently enough, though Gruden left himself wide open for criticism with his post on Monday night.

If I ever put a QB through what Philly is putting Jalen through , I apologize. Pick up a blitz ! — Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) January 16, 2024

RGIII then responded, implying that he was put through what Hurts was put through. To be fair to Gruden here, he did try to apologize in the initial tweet.

Gruden responded back, implying that he prepared Griffin just fine. Worth noting here that Griffin’s career was derailed by injury. He won NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012, and the team hired Jay Gruden in 2014. RGIII played only half a season under Gruden, coming off a debilitating knee injury the prior season.

U weren’t prepared Robert ? — Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) January 16, 2024

Griffin then aired the dirty laundry, claiming that Gruden openly admitted he didn’t know how to coach a running QB. At that point, Gruden took all responsibility and looked to move one.

You are right. We didn’t have a good enough staff. Sorry. Hope all is well with ya. — Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) January 16, 2024

Most of this is fairly standard. RGIII is a big fan of the victim card, so it comes as no surprise that he blames Gruden more than himself for his failures.

Good for Gruden, though, not engaging further with RGIII.

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden and former Washington QB RGIII engaged in a beef on X over their player-coach relationship. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

However, he was less gracious with another former player, Brian Mitchell. Mitchell retired in 2003 and never played for Gruden. However, he hosts a sports talk radio show in Washington, DC.

He had some harsh comments towards Gruden.

Are you serious????? Dude, please just f-ing disappear!!! — Brian Mitchell (@BMITCHLIVE30) January 16, 2024

After Gruden replied “[You] are a punt returner. Be quiet” Mitchell fired back. Then, Gruden destroyed him with a sweet burn.

You have criticized every coach that has ever coached in DC. Why don’t you coach? Punt return team would be sick. — Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) January 16, 2024

I think Gruden comes off looking the best here. Both RGIII and Brian Mitchell are media personalities looking to stir the pot. Gruden, as far as I can tell, just enjoys commenting on football.

He was smart to back off of Griffin, and right to go in on Mitchell.

Well played, Jay.