RFK Jr. Tells Joe Rogan CIA Will Try To Kill Him If He Wins Presidency

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — better known as RFK Jr. — told Joe Rogan the CIA may very well kill him if he wins the presidency in 2024.

Don’t worry, though. Kennedy added that he’s had his head on a swivel for decades now, and takes the proper precautions.

Basically, bring it on!

“I gotta be careful,” said Kennedy, who also claimed that the agency was involved in the assassination of his uncle, the late President John F. Kennedy.

“I’m aware of that, you know, I’m aware of that danger. I don’t live in fear of it at all.”

RFK Jr. is ready for any CIA shenanigans

How’s THAT for a start to the weekend?!

Forget the October surprise. I’ve got your mid-June surprise right here, and it’s a humdinger.

I didn’t think we’d ever get a presidential nominee who was capable of outdoing Donald J. Trump in the Outlandish Statements Department, but RFK Jr. has just tossed his hat in the ring.

Kennedy, who announced his candidacy last month with Aaron Rodgers’ blessing, said the military, the intelligence community and his uncle were “at war” with each other during JFK’s presidency.

He also told Joe Rogan that the two entities were “trying to trick” his uncle into deploying troops to various countries, including Cuba and Vietnam.

“I’m not stupid about it, and I take precautions,” he added about any potential assassination attempt.

Finally, Kennedy said that JFK was so done with the CIA that he at one point wanted to “shatter” the agency and “scatter it to the winds.”

Shockingly, the CIA didn’t immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Stay tuned.