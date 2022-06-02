Rey Maualuga ‘Sweating The Booze Out’ In DUI Video

Two weeks after former USC Trojan and NFL linebacker Rey Maualuga pled guilty to two felonies — avoiding jail time in relation to a drunken car crash, video of the accident has been released.

TMZ obtained footage from the scene of the accident and shows a highly inebriated Maualuga continuing to apologize and an officer noting that: “I can just smell you sweating the booze out, my man.”

Maualuga’s drunken joyride took place in August of 2021. While behind the wheel, he drove his white Mercedes through the yards of a residential neighborhood, ran over mailboxes, and hit a parked car. He was arrested at the scene and 120 days behind bars soon followed.

Watch Maualuga’s DUI arrest video below, courtesy of TMZ.

As sirens blare and concerned residents look on, Maualuga, who now looks more retired lineman than linebacker, lets out an expletive and apologizes to the arresting officer for refusing to submit to field sobriety testing.

Once the officer, who has clearly engaged with Maualuga before, mentioned he could smell the booze on the ex-NFL player, Maualuga simply responded: “Sorry.” The arresting officer then admitted, “You’ve always been cooperative with me.”

“I know, I’m sorry,” a wobbly Maualuga said, standing just steps away from a family minivan and basketball hoop in a suburban Kentucky development.

Rey Maualuga Crash Scene Photos Show Ex-NFL Star's Mercedes Hit Parked Car Into Tree – https://t.co/v0m9UwLoJu#worldwidetweets pic.twitter.com/YVGU2RVUbi — WorldWide Tweets (@WorldWideTweet3) August 13, 2021

Maualuga originally stated he was going to get food, then later told officers and responding paramedics he was trying to get home. Regardless of the destination, he was headed there in a hurry and recklessly.

Fortunately no one was injured.

The 35-year-old was hit with first-degree felony charges of criminal mischief and wanton endangerment, and was also handed a misdemeanor DUI. After having served four months in jail then pleading guilty, the former second-round NFL draft pick was ordered to pay fines and restitution, complete 100 hours of community service, and submit to random drug testing.

Prior to spending nine seasons in the NFL, Maualuga starred at USC, winning the Bednarik Award and earning unanimous All-American honors in 2008.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF