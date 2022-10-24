Rex Ryan: Tom Brady Is A “Shell Of Himself”

ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan performed a post-mortem on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Carolina Panthers and sees a team in trouble and a quarterback who is a shell of himself.

Ryan diagnosed the Bucs on Monday’s edition of Get Up! calling the Bucs “old and slow.”

Rex Ryan on Tom Brady and the Bucs:



"This team is old and slow. … They are unwatchable on offense." pic.twitter.com/Qg7EubVCuz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 24, 2022

“This team is searching like crazy. At least they’re trying, they’re searching, but Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself,” Ryan said.

“You look at him even physically. His personal life, obviously, is having an effect too. I get it. I don’t want to minimize this. It’s a factor. Obviously, it’s something. This looks like there’s no answer because there’s no speed on the field.”

Rex Ryan certainly knows what an on his game Tom Brady can do thanks to a pair of stints coaching against him in the AFC East with the Jets and Bills between 2009 and 2016.

Brady’s personal life has been under the microscope since he announced his return after a brief retirement.

As the season has gone on it seems as though everything has started to take its toll on the 45-year-old signal caller.

The Buccaneers only have a few days to lick their wounds after an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers. They’ll face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle