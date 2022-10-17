Rex Ryan Appears To Forget Dwayne Haskins Is Dead In ESPN First Take Rant

Rex Ryan got a little carried away when talking about Dwayne Haskins during Monday’s First Take on ESPN.

And by carried away, I mean he talked about how bad Haskins was back in the day before he tragically past away last spring.

During an intense discussion about Daniel Jones (I know, it’s strange for things to get intense on the longtime ESPN show), Ryan made it a point to show just how right he’s been on several quarterbacks.

He started out by saying he knew Josh Allen was the best QB in his draft class. Then, Ryan points out that he said “Baker Mayfield was overrated as hell.”

And then, well … things took a turn for the worse.

“I also said Daniel Jones would be the second QB drafted when he came out ahead of this guy, this Haskins, that everybody raves about,” Ryan said, “that I knew would struggle in the National Football League.”

Here’s the full clip:

Rex Ryan's commentary on Dwayne Haskins was a little awkward. pic.twitter.com/sY9EtstnYH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2022

Yikes.

The folks on the other side of the ESPN First Take table knew things were bad right off the bat. They immediately jump in with: “God rest his soul,” which seems to remind Ryan that Haskins died in the spring.

“I know it … and I shouldn’t have said it,” he quickly says.

By my count, this is at least the second time in as many months that someone on First Take forgot someone else was dead. First it was Stephen A. Smith saying Hank Steinbrenner, who died in 2020, wouldn’t tolerate the team’s current slump.

Dwayne Haskins tragically died last spring. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Now, we have Rex Ryan reminding folks he knew Dwayne Haskins would be a bust just months removed from Haskins tragically getting run over on an interstate in South Florida. Haskins, just 24, was struck and killed by a dump truck while he was attempting to cross the interstate on foot.

A toxicology report later revealed he had a BAC of .24 (tested again at .20), as well as having norktamine and ketamine (both anesthetics) in his system leading up to the time of his passing.

Anyway, it was a terrible accident and I’m sure Ryan just got caught up in the moment. No harm, no foul. But it’s always an awkward moment when caught on camera.