Rex Chapman Responds, Social Media Reacts to Chapman’s March Madness Performance

Former Kentucky Wildcats star and NBA player Rex Chapman has been providing studio coverage from Atlanta for the NCAA Tournament and has been trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

While Chapman, better known for his Twitter account these days, is covering the NCAA Tournament for Turner Sports, sports fans and media members have been taking to social media to weigh in on his performance.

OutKick founder Clay Travis pointed out Chapman’s trending tweets are “an absolute bloodbath.”

“He’s getting destroyed,” Travis tweeted. “Nice job, Turner Sports. And CNN, which also inexplicably hired him.”

Rex Chapman is currently trending for his debut on NCAA coverage and it’s an absolute bloodbath. He’s getting destroyed. Nice job, Turner Sports. And CNN, which also inexplicably hired him. https://t.co/iBkr2CUNqX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 16, 2022

For the most part, nearly everyone came together on this one — from every background and political party to share the same sentiment on Chapman’s performance.

Putting our political differences aside and coming together to get Rex Chapman booted from March Madness coverage after one night is something that can unite this nation. — Samuel Lipply (@s_lipply01) March 16, 2022

“Putting our political differences aside and coming together to get Rex Chapman booted from March Madness coverage after one night is something that can unite this nation,” one individual tweeted.

Another Twitter user said Chapman used to be “the worst person on the internet, but he’s done the impossible because now he’s the worst person on the internet & television.”

Rex Chapman used to be the worst person on the internet, but he’s done the impossible because now he’s the worst person on the internet & television — Johnny (@johnnyrambos) March 17, 2022

CNN journalist Wynn Westmoreland would likely disagree, though, as she said: “Everyone deserves a second chance.”

On Saturday evening as Chapman sat alongside a panel of CBS broadcasters to delve into the March Madness slate of games, Chapman spoke on the former Providence and Virginia Cavaliers coach Pete Gillen.

Reflecting back on Gillen’s run, Chapman decided to throw in a last-minute R.I.P. to the former coach, who is alive and works for CBS — he’s 74.

OutKick’s Bobby Burack tweeted a video of Chapman’s on-air comments:

Here’s CNN’s Rex Chapman on CBS talking about Pete Gillen’s death.



Uhm, Pete Gillen is alive and works for CBS.

pic.twitter.com/UZvHsnSMrn — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 19, 2022

While Chapman hasn’t tweeted anything on his own regarding the situation at the time of publication, he did reply to one of the videos making its way around the internet.

In a tweet with the video and the caption, “Here’s the Rex Chapman video on Pete Gillen RIP,” Chapman replied: “It’s a great day! Pete’s alive,” he wrote, followed by, “Don’t do drugs.”

Don’t do drugs. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 20, 2022

Many used Chapman’s recent situation as just one of many of his documented “examples of Rex being impossibly uninformed.”

How anyone at CNN thought Rex Chapman is a talent is telling. This moron is talking about the late Providence basketball coach Pete Gillen. One problem: Gillen is quite alive. There are multiple other examples of Rex being impossibly uniformed, by the way. pic.twitter.com/le9wABWYVY — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 20, 2022

Here are some other things individuals on social media had to say:

I hope Rex Chapman does my eulogy so I can still be alive to hear it — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) March 20, 2022

Rex Chapman has been reduced to declaring random living people to be literally dead in order to say something original. https://t.co/3bBmrPGCcO — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 20, 2022

Rex Chapman doesn't know the players names and thinks Pete Gillen is dead. What a great hire. — Tony Patelis (@TonyPatelis) March 19, 2022

Chapman also thinks cutting off his fellow broadcasters, who are contributing to the conversation in a manner that … makes sense, to say “moist, moist all down the stretch.” He replied with an emoji that’s blushing and smiling.

Moist is defined as slightly wet; damp or humid. It’s not clear what the goal of his actions was here.

Rex completely derails Candace Parker by referring to Nembhard's shot as moist pic.twitter.com/VmOseO0otw — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 20, 2022

You’ve become extremely unlikeable over the past month or so my man. — Drew Dalton (@DrewDalton48) March 20, 2022

Chapman also retweeted the clip of him “completely [derailing] Candace Parker by referring to Nembhard’s shot as moist.”

Hey Rex Chapman this isn’t clever or edgy it’s creepy and weird and just makes everyone hate you more than they already do. You’re not Charles Barkley you’re closer to Charles Manson. Get this virtue signaling felon methhead off my tv. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4b008sdiWz — Punchface VIP (@thechovanone) March 20, 2022

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving all new users an instant bonus of $150 when they sign up and place a bet during the 2022 men’s NCAA basketball tournament — bet $5 on any team during the tournament and you’ll automatically get $150 in site credit . New users can read more about this bonus and ock in this offer by clicking this link.