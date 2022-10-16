“Halloween Ends” might be the worst movie made in a very long time.

The highly-anticipated third installment in the latest “Halloween” saga with Jamie Lee Curtis promised fans a crazy conclusion to the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.

After all, we’re talking about a horror storyline that started more than four decades ago in 1978. Hype couldn’t have been higher for “Halloween Ends.”

Well, I’m here to tell you that the latest movie in the “Halloween” saga is pretty much unwatchable.

“Halloween Ends” is in the running for the worst movie ever made.

I’ll be honest when I say that the only reason I didn’t turn off “Halloween Ends” is because I was stuck on a plane with nothing better to do.

If someone says the only reason they watched a movie is because they literally couldn’t leave and had no other options, you know it’s bad.

“Halloween Ends” is the final “Halloween” movie for Jamie Lee Curtis. (Photo by Compass International Pictures/Getty Images)

As for what makes “Halloween Ends” so unbelievably cringe and unwatchable, it’s actually pretty simple: It’s not really a “Halloween” movie.

Yes, Jamie Lee Curtis is in it as Laurie Strode, Michael Myers still exists but that’s where the similarities begin and end.

The plot of the new Halloween movie is comically bad.

The new movie revolves around Strode’s granddaughter falling in love with a new killer, Corey Cunningham, who once accidentally killed a kid when he was babysitting.

How did he turn into a killer? Michael Myers touched him and looked into his eyes. It’s so dumb it’s hard to believe it’s real.

From there, viewers watch Cunningham carry out a bunch of boring kills with Myers making an appearance every once and awhile. Calling this a film about Michael Myers is simply false advertising. I’m not a lawyer, but it might be straight fraud.

“Halloween Ends” is unbelievably bad. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0vtbxLa-N8)

I seriously wonder if this was Danny McBride and David Gordon Green’s way of giving the studios and fans a massive middle finger.

We were promised a Michael Myers/Laurie Strode film, and instead, we got something completely different with “Halloween Ends.”

It’s boring, makes no sense and doesn’t follow any of the original stuff fans have been invested in for more than 40 years. It’s just shockingly bad. As my friend texted me Saturday after watching it, he’d be legit “PISSED” if he paid for it in theaters.

I agree 100%.

“Halloween Ends” is an unwatchable movie. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0vtbxLa-N8)

Do yourself a huge favor and don’t spend one second watching “Halloween Ends.” It’s unbearable. Watching paint dry or gouging your eyes out would both be much better options.