Return Of Mask Mandates Has Government Stench And It Smells Like The ‘Election Variant’ Has Returned | Tomi Lahren

The communists are itching, and I mean itching, to bring back mask mandates but just so happens I’ve either burned or shredded all of mine so that’s just too damn bad!

But for you more compliant types, here you go.

Morris Brown College in Atlanta, along with Hollywood studio Lionsgate, have both announced the return of the dreaded mask mandate.

Morris Brown College has kicked their COVID hysteria up a notch and has cancelled all large student events on campus for at least two weeks.

But wait, there’s more: the college is also bringing back mandatory temperature checks upon campus arrival along with a slew of other tyrannical edicts designed to manipulate students and staff into giving away freedoms — yet again — over a glorified cold.

According to an internal memo, Lionsgate studio in California (shocker) will force employees on two of its floors to wear medical-grade masks and all employees must submit to daily self-screenings before coming to work.

As if Hollywood hasn’t screwed itself over enough with COVID mandates, they really wanna bring this back? Between their craptastic woke movies, the writer and actor strike, and their home base of California, they might as well just plan an industry wide funeral. Cause of death: virtue signaling and stupidity.

But it’s not just Morris Brown College and Lionsgate, don’t forget over 100 colleges and universities are still pushing worthless — let me say that again — WORTHLESS COVID vaccine mandates.

Included in that list: University of Pittsburgh, Rutgers, as well as San Diego State.

Rutgers has even reportedly started to disenroll students who have not complied with COVID vaccine mandates.

I don’t know about y’all but I smell something in the air here and it’s not fricken COVID.

It’s that special “election variant” that surges just around the time the Left needs to push mass mail-in voting.

And big tech, they are all in, of course.

YouTube has “updated” its guidelines regarding “medical misinformation.”

The Google-owned platform will now punish, penalize or full-on deplatform any channel or personality that puts out any information that runs contrary to the World Health Organization.

The fix is in, y’all. They’re already well on their way to bringing the COVID era back home to roost. I would’ve thought they would’ve tried a new lab grown emergency but I guess COVID has had the best branding so they’re sticking with it.

Do I think the government would overblow or manufacture another “health” emergency to regain total control? Um, yeah. A thousand percent, yeah.

Well, if they think they’re gonna get away with another round of lockdowns, mask or vaccine mandates, they are sorely mistaken. They’ve wildly overplayed their hand.

Sure, there will be some sheeple — sheep people — who have never taken their masks off and are salivating over booster 7.

I’m not directing this at them. They can shower in their masks for all I care, if indeed they do shower which is up for debate.

But as for the rest of us, if we are EVER dumb enough to submit to that kind of tyranny or allow ourselves to be bald-faced lied to again, our nation deserves to fail and deserves to fall.

“Two weeks to flatten the curve” was the biggest load of BS fed to us since “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor,” and far more egregious.

That’s why I would demand every candidate for president tell us where they stand on future lockdowns and mandates.

Unfortunately, that’s become necessary again so let’s hear it.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

