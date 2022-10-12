Retirement Has Led To Eli Manning Weight Loss

Normally once people retire, they don’t really know what to do or how to stay busy. Eventually they start eating and gaining weight as they become less active.

But apparently not if you’re a former NFL player that doesn’t have to bulk up anymore.

Former New York Giants Super Bowl Champion quarterback Eli Manning revealed as much this week, stating he’s lost about 10 pounds since retiring in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 05: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots 21-17. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Manning Played 16 NFL Seasons

Speaking with Insider, Manning said that the weight loss isn’t even deliberate, it just comes from not having to bulk up to protect himself from linebackers wanting to tackle him.

“I’m probably down 10 pounds if I had to guess, something in that area,” Manning said. “And not on purpose, not trying, just don’t have too much concern with [weight].”

Eli Manning goes on to detail that quarterbacks have to force-feed themselves just as the big men do. Off days were spent eating anything and everything (that was healthy, of course).

“For me, it was more about I had to keep weight on,” Manning said. “And so I was eating, along with my oatmeal, shakes and protein shakes and huge, huge lunches, big dinners, just trying to consume a lot of healthy foods.”

ESPN2: Manningcast Stream

Eli Watches Monday Night Football Like The Rest Of Us

During his time in the league, NFL.com listed Manning at 6-foot-5, 218 pounds. He spent his entire NFL career with the Giants (2004 to 2019).

One of the foods that Manning refuses to give up? Oatmeal. Eli says that he’s had it every morning for 15 years straight, making his latest partnership with Quaker Oats a perfect blend. The two have teamed up for the Quaker Hunger Clock. The goal is to help with food hunger around the world.

Despite Manning having a pair of Super Bowl rings, he is still relatable in at least one way.

Nearly every Monday he and his quarterback brother Payton are sitting on couches watching Monday Night Football like the rest of us on their ESPN2 ManningCast stream.