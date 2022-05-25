Retired UFC Fighter Mark Munoz Loses Coaching Gig After Letting Students Fight

Former UFC fighter Mark Munoz was fired from his high school wrestling coaching gig after letting two children resolve their differences with boxing gloves.

Two students at Fairmont Private Schools had reportedly gotten into a dispute and went to Munoz amid their fighting to ask for boxing gloves to decide the match.

Munoz reportedly had no idea that the two were quarreling and allowed them to use the gloves, thinking it would be playful.

According to TMZ, one parent got extremely upset by the fight and called for discipline.

The fighter-turned-coach was suspended from the school for the rest of the year and is not expected to return.

A Fairmont spokesperson said, “[He] will not be returning to campus.”

Munoz (14-6) last appeared in the Octagon against Luke Barnatt. The former won via unanimous decision and retired after that. Munoz’s other high-profile fights include bouts against Lyoto Machida, Demian Maya and Chris Weidman.

