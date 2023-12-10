Retired QB Nick Foles Is Now Dominating Pickleball

Videos by OutKick

Nick Foles did not find himself on an NFL roster in 2023. So he did what all bored white people in their mid-30s do: He took up pickleball.

And he’s actually really good at it.

The former Super Bowl MVP took home two gold medals at the PPA Finals in San Clemente, Calif., over the weekend. He teamed up with his wife, Tori, and friend, Jim Davenport, to win the title in both the 3.0 mixed doubles and men’s doubles.

Congratulations to Nick Foles on winning gold-medals in two different divisions at the PPA Finals in San Clemente, CA this week. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/nUJ9F5S2j3 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) December 8, 2023

A 6-foot-6 former NFL quarterback, Foles certainly has an edge in his new athletic venture. But according to the 34-year-old, the biggest lesson he’s carried over from football is the importance of a short memory.

“There are plenty of shots where you dink it into the net, and there’s nothing more demoralizing than doing that, but you’ve got to move on and play the next point and just hit the next shot,” Foles told Pickleball.com. “You get a lot of those plays that you want back, but you have to move forward.”

Foles wasn’t the only NFL alum competing in San Clemente. Pro Bowler Golden Tate participated in the men’s 4.5 doubles division.

Pickleball is no longer just a hobby at your local rec center. It’s one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and a slew of professional athletes are getting involved.

Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Venus Williams and Patrick Mahomes have all invested in Major League Pickleball teams.

And who knows? Maybe one of them will sign Nick Foles.

