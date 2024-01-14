Respecting The GOAT: Alabama’s Isaiah Bond Transferred To Texas Because Of Nick Saban’s Retirement

Videos by OutKick

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond will don burnt orange instead of crimson next football season.

The sophomore announced he’ll be leaving Alabama and heading to Austin, Texas, to join the Longhorns. He led the Crimson Tide with 48 receptions last year and figures to play a major factor in Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

Texas desperately needed to revamp at the skill positions after a stellar offensive campaign. Wide receivers Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington are moving on to the NFL, along with tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. That’s essentially all of the major contributors in the Longhorns’ offense.

But with Bond’s announcement, quarterback Quinn Ewers will now have a talented target in his arsenal. He expressed his excitement over social media, though in a rather stoic way

Bond Made His Decision Soon After Saban’s Retirement

Now some people might be thinking why Bond decided to take off for Texas. After all, Alabama just landed Kalen DeBoer as its next head coach, Furthermore, reports emerged that Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will likely head to Tuscaloosa as well. Grubb orchestrated the nation’s best offense and knows a thing or two about working with top-tier receivers.

But none of that mattered to Bond. The wide receiver said Nick Saban’s retirement announcement was “100 percent” the reason why he’s leaving Tuscaloosa. Collegiate players have a 30-day window to transfer during a coaching transition, and Bond needed less than four days.

Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond has committed to Texas, which he told ESPN is a “business decision” in the wake of Nick Saban’s retirement. Bond led Alabama in receptions last season with 48 and said Saban’s retirement was “100-percent” the reason for his transfer. pic.twitter.com/k48H1IDnTJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 14, 2024

The wide receiver will stay in the SEC, since Texas will become a member of the conference next year (Alabama and Texas don’t play each other in 2024). It’s going to be a wild year in college football’s toughest conference.