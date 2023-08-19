Republican Primary Power Rankings ⎮Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

OutKick founder Clay Travis has broken down the tape and studied the prospects ahead of the fall’s Republican party presidential primaries. After doing the research, Clay’s come to a conclusion on who the top 5 candidates are.

Travis sees a clear top 2 in Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, but sees “a big gap between Trump and number two.”

Heading into primary season, Clay’s Republican primary power rankings are:

Donald Trump Ron DeSantis Vivek Ramaswamy Tim Scott Chris Christie

Clay provided reasoning behind his rankings on the most recent airing of OutKick The Show:

Trump to skip Republican debate, American Playbook is best selling nonfiction book in America, Sage Steele leaves ESPN, speaks out, my Republican primary power rankings, pardon discussionshttps://t.co/tJbW9Y0DLp — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 18, 2023

