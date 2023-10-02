Netflix’s Murder Mystery-Thriller ‘Reptile’ Is Must-Watch: REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

“Reptile” is one of the best films of 2023.

The Netflix film stars Benicio Del Toro as police officer Tom Nicholas, and revolves around the death of a woman found brutally and gruesomely stabbed.

Very little is as it appears on the surface as the viewer is taken into a dark mystery full of lies and connected to real estate. The film is unbelievably captivating. I watched it over the weekend, and couldn’t look away.

There’s very few films I say are must-watch. It’s a high threshold to cross. “Reptile” clears it with ease.

“Reptile” is an awesome movie.

Without spoiling anything, the film sees Tom go down a very dark and deep rabbit hole that eventually reveals a lot more than just a simple murder.

Tom finds himself in the web of a life-threatening conspiracy and the walls are closing in on him. He must race against the clock to uncover the truth before whoever the bad guys are put him in the ground.

It’s a hell of a movie with some truly awesome twists along the way.

Netflix hit a home run with “Reptile.” (Credit: Netflix)

Benico Del Toro is great in the movie.

Del Toro is also joined by Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, Eric Bogsian, Domenick Lombardozzi and Frances Fisher in the cast. It’s a very solid lineup, and Timberlake – much like “The Social Network” – crushes it. Del Toro is also outstanding as the main character. The man’s ability to steal a scene remains elite.

Now, you have to know “Reptile” is a very slow burn. It’s not nonstop gunfire and deaths. There’s a mystery that must be unraveled, and the fuse on it is slow.

“Reptile” is an awesome movie on Netflix. (Cr. Kyle Kaplan/Netflix © 2023)

Yet, it’s worth every second of your time. The slow burn definitely pays off in a huge way by the time the credits roll at the end.

Reviews for the films are a classic split between critics and regular people. “Reptile” holds a 44% rating from critics and an 80% rating from regular fans on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s always a good sign when critics hate a movie but fans love it.

Justin Timberlake stars in “Reptile.” (Cr. Daniel McFadden/Netflix ©2023)

If you’re looking for a great mystery that grabs you and refuses to let go, then I suggest you check out “Reptile” on Netflix. It’s one of my favorite films of the year, and I’m guessing many of you will feel the same once you give it a shot.