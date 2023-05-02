Reporter Publishes Hit Piece On University President For Liking Alex Berenson Tweets On COVID

Videos by OutKick

One of the most disturbing elements of the COVID pandemic was how quickly the media reorganized itself into promoting narratives instead of examining facts.

Reporters and mainstream outlets decided not to question authority or examine evidence or data, but to promote certain “expert” opinions as unassailable fact.

Whether out of partisan devotion or lack of intellectual honesty, journalism too often turned to stenography.

In spring 2023, most COVID restrictions have thankfully come to an end. Over years of experimentation, mountains of evidence and data have accumulated showing that many “expert” policies were ineffective.

But instead of telling the story of what went wrong and holding authority to account, reporters are focused on a much more important goal: bringing down university officials for the crime of wrongthink.

One reporter at the Philadelphia Inquirer, Susan Snyder, uncovered the scoop of the century recently. And she immediately turned to weaponizing the power of the media to force an apology.

What was it? Well, Thomas Jefferson University president Mark Tykocinski, a Yale trained molecular immunologist, made the inexcusable mistake of liking tweets on COVID by Alex Berenson.

The more I think about this, the more absurd it seems. A reporter used her time and the authority of her publication to spy on what the president of a medical school 'likes' on twitter. Not posts. Not even RTs, though that would also be absurd.



That medical school and… https://t.co/NLRlZc16OE — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) May 2, 2023

Snyder shared an example of a tweet Tykocinski liked that offended the sensibilities of progressive media.

“Two years after their introduction, the mRNAs Covid vaccines have proven to be what we all should have expected,” Berenson tweeted. “Another in a long line of overhyped, rushed, profit-driven Big Pharma flops with weak long-term efficacy and a lousy side effect profile.”

The horror!

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – 2022/02/24: Former New York Times reporter and COVID-19 vaccine critic Alex Berenson addresses attendees on day one of Orlando’s 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Former U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver a speech during the four-day gathering of conservatives. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Reporters Punish People For Questioning COVID Orthodoxy

Questioning the efficacy of COVID vaccines is completely unacceptable for mainstream reporters.

They have no problem spreading misinformation in efforts to promote vaccines and boosters, such as claims from the CDC and pharmaceutical companies that they’d prevent illness and transmission.

READ: BOOSTED INDIVIDUALS MORE LIKELY TO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID, ACCORDING TO NEW RESEARCH

But any criticism of the mRNA vaccines that unequivocally underdelivered on promised effectiveness is simply unacceptable.

Tykocinski liked nearly 30 of Berenson’s tweets, according to the breathless Inquirer report, which treats an individual’s Twitter likes as one of the most important stories of the year.

Snyder even apparently kept a numerical count of his likes, gleefully celebrating their desire to erase unapproved thought from the internet.

“Of Tykocinski’s 539 “likes” that existed before the Inquirer story was posted, 348 remained by early afternoon. By midafternoon, it was down to 203.”

Hopefully Snyder wins another Pulitzer for her efforts.

It wasn’t just COVID; the Inquirer was furious that Tykocinski also liked a tweet calling “gender reassignment surgery” on children “child mutilation.”

There is a strong case to be made that children, being unable to consent, should not be allowed to undergo “gender reassignment surgery.”

But that contradicts current liberal orthodoxy, and so must be extinguished.

Media Censorship Efforts Harm Free Thought

Modern media has determined that their role should not be to encourage free and critical thinking. Instead, it’s to eradicate any dissent from whatever progressives and activists demand at a given moment.

Tykocinksi was forced to issue a groveling apology. The university issued a statement of disappointment with his behavior, providing the Inquirer with exactly the kind of hall monitor credentials it so desperately desires.

Liking tweets is violence, silence is violence, wrongthink about COVID vaccines is violence. And the only answer to such an inexcusable belief system is censorship.

It’s no wonder that the media continues to lose the public’s trust. They’re only interested in promoting ideology and punishing dissenters.

And as long as colleges continue caving to progressive pressure, they’ll keep doing it.