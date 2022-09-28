Reporter Explains Why She Placed Condom Over Her Microphone During Hurricane Ian Coverage

Protection first, folks.

That’s the message Wednesday from NBC-2 reporter Kyla Galer in Fort Myers who made internet headlines for placing a condom on her microphone as she battled the elements from Hurricane Ian.

“Yes, it’s a condom. Nothing better to waterproof a microphone,” fellow Fort Myers hurricane chaser Jeff Butera explained on Twitter while showing how reporters also use rubberbands to keep the condom from sliding off during Hurricane Ian wind bursts.

** WE PRACTICE SAFE HURRICANE REPORTING ** Yes, it's a condom.

Nothing better to waterproof a microphone. My Waterman Broadcasting colleague @kylagaler has been fielding lots of questions, haha. Moment of levity in this nasty storm… #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/hdyiXdhZIL — Jeff Butera (@ABC7Jeff) September 28, 2022

Kyla took to Instagram Story during the storm to clear the air and shut up the immature weather rookies.

“A lot of people are asking what is on my microphone. It is what you think it is,” Kyla told her Instagram audience. “It’s a condom. It helps protect the gear. You can’t get these mics wet. There’s a lot of wind and a lot of rain, so we gotta do what we gotta do and that is put a condom on the microphone.”

There you have it. Condoms are cheap and do the job. Great job, Kyla.

